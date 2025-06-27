Who is hosting SNL tonight (June 28, 2025)? Explored

As viewers tune in to SNL this Saturday, June 28, 2025, they will not find a new live episode. Instead, NBC will rebroadcast Saturday Night Live Season 50’s 18th episode, which originally aired on May 3, 2025.
This installment features Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting for her second time. Singer-songwriter Benson Boone has also made his SNL musical guest debut in this episode.
The encore will air in SNL’s regular 11:30 pm ET and 10:30 pm CT slot on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day. According to the NBC report dated June 28, 2025, the show entered its summer break following the May 17 season finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson.
Tonight’s rebroadcast revisits one of the season’s standout episodes to keep audiences entertained during the off-season.
Quinta Brunson hosts SNL on June 28, 2025
Tonight’s SNL rebroadcast drops viewers back into the show’s 986th episode, where Quinta Brunson returned to host after her debut in Season 48. The cold open featured James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump signing a series of executive orders, with Stephen Miller (Mikey Day) by his side.
Brunson’s monologue reflected on her career’s early struggles, including working a phone line job, before shifting to a musical segment celebrating short celebrities. Sabrina Carpenter joined Brunson mid-monologue to trade witty lines about being short, and was asked by Brunson:
“When you eat short rib, does it just taste like rib?”
To which Carpenter replied:
“When you read short stories, do they feel like novels?”
NBA star Dwyane Wade also appeared on stage to extend the playful moment.
Sketches for the night included Will and Todd’s Radical Experience, OnlySeniors, Compliments, Traffic Altercation, Forever31, and Two B’s vs. a Gorilla. Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che tackled headlines such as Trump’s AI pope image, Elon Musk stepping away from Doge, and Ye’s dental claims.
Michael Longfellow joked about real ID hassles, while Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang appeared as Applebee’s barflies alongside musical guest Benson Boone.
Benson Boone performed two songs during the episode: Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else and Mystical Magical. The show closed with Brunson’s goodnight message thanking Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Dwyane Wade, and the SNL cast and crew for their support.
A brief look at Quinta Brunson’s career
Quinta Brunson is an Emmy-winning American actress, comedian, writer, and producer. She rose to fame in 2014 through her viral Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date and later worked at BuzzFeed Video.
Brunson broke new ground as the creator and star of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, earning multiple Emmy nominations and wins. This also includes Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She stars as the second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in the series.
Brunson’s other credits include iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and voice work in animated series such as Lazor Wulf. She also authored She Memes Well: Essays. Her second time hosting SNL highlights her continued impact in television and comedy.
SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it
The following cast members appear in tonight’s SNL rerun:
Repertory Players:
- Michael Che
- Mikey Day
- Andrew Dismukes
- Chloe Fineman
- Heidi Gardner
- Marcello Hernandez
- James Austin Johnson
- Colin Jost
- Michael Longfellow
- Ego Nwodim
- Sarah Sherman
- Kenan Thompson
- Devon Walker
- Bowen Yang
Featured Players:
- Ashley Padilla
- Emil Wakim
- Jane Wickline
Cameos:
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Dwyane Wade
Saturday Night Live's air timings and where to watch
Saturday Night Live airs live on NBC each Saturday at 11:30 pm ET. Viewers can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. SNL can also be watched live through NBC on streaming services such as FuboTV and YouTube TV, with pricing varying by provider and region.
These are the episode timings for major international time zones:
