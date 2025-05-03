Who is hosting SNL tonight (May 3)? Everything to know

Saturday Night Live (SNL) returns tonight, May 3, 2025, continuing its milestone season 50. It marks episode 18 of the current installment and episode 986 of the show's historic run, bringing back Quinta Brunson as the host. Known for creating and starring in Abbott Elementary, Brunson previously hosted SNL season 48 in April 2023.

Quinta Brunson's return makes her only the third Black woman to host this show more than once, joining Queen Latifah and Maya Rudolph in that distinction. Alongside Brunson, singer-songwriter Benson Boone will make his SNL debut as musical guest.

Episode 18 will air live at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and will also stream the next day on Peacock. With this, Saturday Night Live is heading towards its season finale later this month, which will be hosted by Scarlett Johansson.

Quinta Brunson hosts SNL this evening, May 3, 2025

Quinta Brunson appeared in several promos teasing her return. In one, she and cast member Andrew Dismukes brainstormed offbeat sketch ideas, including concepts tied to tariffs and a character called Toilet Paper Mama. Heidi Gardner joined in, dressed entirely in toilet paper, and tested a catchphrase: “If there’s pee, it should be on me”.

Another SNL promo featured musical guest Benson Boone, who joined Brunson and Sarah Sherman by flipping onto the stage. Boone, who recently performed at Coachella, is reportedly making this appearance to promote his upcoming album American Heart, due June 20.

During the episode, Brunson’s monologue marked her second hosting stint. Meanwhile, the cast delivered a full lineup of sketches, including Weekend Update.

A brief look at Quinta Brunson’s career

Writer, producer, actress, and comedian, Quinta Brunson, gained initial recognition through short comedy videos shared on Instagram in 2014, including the viral Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date series.

Brunson later joined BuzzFeed Video, where she produced and starred in relatable sketches focused on young adult experiences. This led to her developing two streaming series, Broke and Up for Adoption.

Her television roles soon followed, with appearances in iZombie, Single Parents, and voice work on animated shows like Lazor Wulf. Brunson then co-starred in A Black Lady Sketch Show and published her debut book, She Memes Well, in 2021.

Brunson’s breakout came with Abbott Elementary, which premiered in 2021. It was a mockumentary-style comedy series, which she created and led as the protagonist. She played Janine Teagues, an optimistic and determined second-grade teacher navigating the challenges of an underfunded public school.

For her performance as Janine, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2023, becoming the first Black woman in over 40 years to achieve this feat.

SNL cast lineup, where to stream it, and when to watch it live

The Saturday Night Live lineup for the upcoming episode will feature the following cast members:

Repertory players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

SNL airs live every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. Peacock also streams the show live, with two plans available. The Premium plan costs $7.99 monthly, while Premium Plus, which skips ads and offers offline viewing, is priced at $11.99. YouTube TV and Fubotv are among the platforms that feature NBC, though their rates vary.

Checking directly with each provider is best for updated pricing. Subscription costs and access may change, so it is wise to confirm the latest details before tuning in.

SNL's air timings

Viewers can catch Saturday Night Live this evening on NBC during its regularly scheduled airtime.

Region Time Zone Air Time (May 3-4, 2025) New York (USA) Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm (May 3) Los Angeles (USA) Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 pm (May 3) London (UK) British Summer Time (BST) 4:30 pm (May 4)

Paris (France) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 5:30 am (May 4) New Delhi (India) Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:00 am (May 4) Tokyo (Japan) Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:30 pm (May 4)

