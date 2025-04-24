7 burning questions after the Abbott Elementary season 4 finale

Abbott Elementary season 4 continued its tradition of portraying the realities of a chronically underfunded public school in Philadelphia, with a whirlwind of high-stakes drama, emotional moments, and comedic brilliance. Created by and featuring Quinta Brunson, the praised mockumentary show once more underlined the tenacity and friendship of Abbott Elementary's teachers and staff members.

With 22 episodes, this season ran from February 7 to April 17, 2025 and had another great run. Fans saw the program maintain its keen wit as it combined comedic rhythms with realistic narratives, from financial concerns to ethical quandaries.

Moreover, Abbott Elementary has proven to be a modern classic with its ensemble cast including Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill.

Though the fourth season of Abbott Elementary raised many unsolved issues for fans, it also presented some of the most powerful storylines to date, including Ava's suspension and Gregory's professional crossroads.

As fans eagerly await Abbott Elementary season 5, here are seven burning questions left by the season 4 finale.

Abbott Elementary season 4 has ended but there are a lot of unanswered questions

1) Will Gregory leave Abbott Elementary and be a principal?

Will Gregory leave Abbott Elementary and be a principal? (Image via ABC)

One of the most compelling threads in Abbott Elementary season 4 was Gregory Eddie’s turn as interim principal. While Ava Coleman faced suspension following a confrontation with the school board, Gregory stepped in and impressed everyone with his leadership, especially during the third annual AVA Fest.

It was a pivotal experience that reignited his initial dream of becoming a principal.

Yet when Ava returned, Gregory quietly stepped back into his teaching role, though not without emotional weight.

His disappointment hinted at deeper ambitions and perhaps a growing sense that his talents might be better used in a leadership role.

2) Will Ava and the school board clash again?

Will Ava and the school board clash again? (Image via ABC)

Abbott Elementary season 4 positioned the school board as a powerful, antagonistic force. Ava’s bold stance at the district budget meeting led to her termination, only reversed by an outpouring of community support.

But the friction between Abbott and the board didn’t dissolve. If anything, it’s a ticking time bomb.

Given the scrutiny surrounding Ava's reinstatement, the duration of the uneasy peace remains uncertain.

The school board likely views Abbott as a rogue institution. Without leverage like the viral campaign that saved Ava, any future misstep could bring harsher consequences.

3) What will happen to Janine and Gregory’s relationship?

What will happen to Janine and Gregory’s relationship? (Image via ABC)

After seasons of will-they-won’t-they tension, Abbott Elementary season 4 finally gave fans a satisfying look at Janine and Gregory as an official couple.

They navigated their first real fight, the complexities of workplace romance, and even met each other’s families. Their declaration of love in episode 14 was a major turning point.

However, given the nature of television, challenges are bound to arise. Despite many slow-burn couples disintegrating after their relationship, Janine and Gregory have demonstrated resilience.

Whether they move in together, face unexpected strain, or simply grow closer, their evolving romance is bound to be a focal point in Abbott Elementary season 5.

4) Will Barbara retire?

Will Barbara retire? (Image via ABC)

Barbara Howard has been an integral part of Abbott for a considerable amount of time. A veteran educator with firm convictions and a quiet strength, she embodies stability.

But in Abbott Elementary season 4, Barbara made a subtle yet notable mention of retirement. Although the series didn’t revisit the topic in the finale, it planted a seed.

Throughout the season, Barbara confronted the changing landscape of education and her place in it. These reflective moments, while brief, hinted that she might be contemplating a significant life shift.

If she does decide to retire in season 5, it would mark the end of an era, and deeply impact both the staff and students.

5) Will O'Shon finally face consequences?

Will O'Shon finally face consequences? (Image via ABC)

Matthew Law’s O'Shon, the charming IT specialist and Ava’s romantic interest, played a more prominent role in Abbott Elementary season 4.

While Ava and the rest of the staff faced punishment over a bribery scandal involving district resources, O'Shon, who looked the other way, remained untouched. It raises a critical question: why hasn’t he been held accountable?

O'Shon's negligence directly led to Ava's firing, but his involvement has largely gone unnoticed. His deepening relationship with Ava could either shield him or make him more vulnerable in future episodes.

The school board may yet decide to investigate further. If O'Shon is caught in the crossfire, it could fracture their romance and shake the school’s already fragile standing with the district.

6) What really happened to the golf course?

What really happened to the golf course? (Image via ABC)

Abbott Elementary season 4 introduced an unusual but impactful conflict: a local golf course disrupting school activities. The teachers leveraged the situation for supplies, and Jacob even started a student golf club.

When Ava was fired, the program’s future was threatened, but Gregory managed to save it through legal means.

Miles, the golf course manager and initial antagonist, seemed to exit the picture after his final confrontation. However, the storyline feels unfinished.

With the course now open, there's potential for renewed tension, especially if students or staff continue to clash with its operations. Abbott’s fight for resources could once again put them at odds with this wealthy neighbor.

7) Will there be a new faculty member or character in Abbott Elementary season 5?

Will there be a new faculty member or character in Abbott Elementary season 5? (Image via ABC)

Each season of Abbott Elementary has shifted the narrative lens. Season 3 spotlighted Janine’s growth, while Abbott Elementary season 4 zeroed in on Ava’s complex journey as principal. So, who’s next?

Gregory seems the likely candidate. With his career crossroads, financial dilemmas, and evolving relationship with Janine, he has ample material for character development.

Alternatively, the spotlight could shift to Jacob or even Barbara, especially if the latter begins contemplating retirement more seriously.

Whoever takes center stage, season 5 will need to balance ensemble storytelling with a focused arc that brings fresh insight into one of Abbott’s unsung heroes.

Abbott Elementary season 4 closed out with emotional highs, bold risks, and unresolved threads that beg for continuation. The finale didn't neatly wrap up everything, from career decisions to personal relationships and institutional battles.

Instead, it laid the groundwork for deeper conflict and more layered storytelling in season 5.

Meanwhile, all the episodes until season 4 of Abbott Elementary are available for online streaming on Disney Plus.

