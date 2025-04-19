What role does Sheryl Lee Ralph play in Abbott Elementary? Actress joined by co-stars at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays the Emmy-winning role of kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 16, 2025. The event was attended by several stars from the Abbott Elementary cast, including Abbott Elementary's creator and lead Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James.

Ad

Surrounded by co-stars, colleagues, and family, the 68-year-old actress celebrated decades of her work in film, television, and theatre in the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Sheryl, who donned a Harbison Studio dress, also took to Instagram to share the special moment with her fans, reminiscing about the love and support she has received over the years.

"I am still taking it all in. The love, the joy, the sea of beautiful faces who showed up to share this moment with me. It means more than I can say."

Ad

Trending

More about Sheryl Lee Ralph's role in Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays the role of Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary-style workplace comedy set in an underfunded public elementary school. Her character, Barbara, is a veteran kindergarten teacher at the public school in Philadelphia.

The character is written as a deeply traditional, faith-driven teacher who respects structure and discipline and uses that to manage her classroom.

Ad

Barbara is somewhat of a stabilizing force within the show, guiding younger teachers, sometimes coming up new ideas or methods.

Her dynamics with the show's lead Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson, is one the main plot points of the show.

Ad

While Janine is enthusiastic and sometimes idealistic, Barbara challenges her with a more pragmatic approach to teaching in a public school that is under-resourced.

The contrast between the characters shows generational differences when it comes to teaching and seeing the world at large, but also grounds the show's humor and real-life frustrations.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's character has explored themes such as burnout, faith, and institutional inertia in public education over the course of the show.

Ad

Even with an ensemble cast, Barbara Howard remains one of the show's most influential and consistent characters. Sheryl was nominated for the 2024 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance.

Ad

"This will be a lot of fun": Internet reacts to stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze hosting 2025 Emmys

Sheryl Lee Ralph joins the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph began her acting career on Broadway with her Tony-nominated role of Deena Jones in the 1981 production of Dreamgirls.

Over her career of over four decades and counting, she starred and made guest apparances in a wide range of theatre, film, and television productions, including Abbott Elementary.

Ad

On April 16, 2025, Sheryl was joined by her husband, Vincent Hughes, and her children Ivy-Victoria and Etienne, as she was honored with a Walk of Fame star.

The star spoke about the special moment and her journey during, according to an article by Essence on April 16, 2025.

“I can still feel the determined spirit of that little girl who dared to dream big. Growing up, I felt my big dreams had to be whispered, because that kind of ambition could be mistaken for arrogance. I have been counted out, I have been passed over, I have been told I was too Black, too strong, and too much, and yet, here, I stand."

Ad

Sheryl Lee Ralph also took the moment to inspire up-and-coming actors trying to build their careers towards the end of her speech.

"For all those thinking it can’t happen to you, thinking your dreams don’t matter, you keep on going. You keep doing the work. Dreams don’t have an expiration date.”

What happened at Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony? Explained

Ad

Abbott Elementary has four seasons so far and has reportedly been renewed for a fifth season, as announced by ABC via Instagram on January 21, 2025. The season 4 finale is now streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More