What happened at Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony? Explained

Earlier today, Gal Gadot, who is soon set to appear in the controversial adaptation of Snow White, received her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, but in a ceremony that was filled with disruptions. The ceremony was reportedly interrupted by pro-Palestine supporters, who chanted anti-Israeli slogans during the ceremony.

Gal Gadot has been very vocal about her support for Israel and has publicly condemned the Hamas-led attack on the country. Due to her open allegiance, she has been a target of protestors online but it was taken to the streets today while the actress was getting honored with the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star.

The protestors were heard chanting slogans like, "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation," and "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crime."

Videos were posted by several sites like Variety on social media platforms like X about the incident.

"I’m just a girl from a town in Israel"- Gal Gadot on receiving her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Amidst protests and chants, Gal Gadot received her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and took the podium to point back at her Israeli roots, something that was in sharp contrast to the environment where dozens of supporters chanted anti-Israeli slogans.

Gal Gadot took the podium and said:

"I’m just a girl from a town in Israel, this star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible"

She thanked Vin Diesel, and added:

"You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the ‘Fast and Furious’ family, talk about starting big. It was my first movie ever, and your faith in me completely changed the course of my life....We’re always family."

She further added about Patty Jenkins:

"Going through this journey together, you’ve been a beacon of light and have always guided me with love and compassion...Working with you taught me to trust myself and my powers as an actress. It was only after our movie that I finally started to call myself ‘an actress."

Since the ongoing crisis in Palestine, Gal Gadot has spoken out multiple times in support of Israel, which led a section of fans to speak out against her. The disruption at the ceremony also stemmed from the same.

Gal Gadot was born in Petah Tikva, and rose to prominence after winning the Miss Israel 2004. She also served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years. During this phase, she also modeled and gained prominence in the industry.

She got her big break playing Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious and went on to star in several big-budget Hollywood productions, including Red Notice (2021), Death on the Nile (2022), and Heart of Stone (2023).

Her most prominent role came with playing DC's Wonder Woman, a role she reprised throughout the DCEU (DC Extended Universe). She is soon set to appear in Snow White (2025).

