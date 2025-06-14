Who is hosting SNL tonight (June 14, 2025)? Explored

As viewers tune in to SNL this Saturday, June 14, 2025, they will not find a new episode. Instead, NBC will rebroadcast the season 50 episode from April 5, 2025, featuring Jack Black in his fourth appearance as host, alongside musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Ad

The encore will air in the regular 11:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. CT timeslot on NBC and will be available for streaming the following day on Peacock. As per the NBC report dated June 14, 2025, the show entered its customary summer hiatus after Scarlett Johansson concluded the season on May 17. Tonight’s rebroadcast fills the programming gap with one of the season’s most high-profile installments.

The April 5, 2025, episode garnered attention for the digital short Goth Kid on Vacation and a cold open featuring Mike Myers as Elon Musk. SNL tailored sketches to Jack Black’s musical-comedy style. Fans seeking fresh SNL content must wait for the fall premiere lineup.

Ad

Trending

Jack Black hosts SNL on June 14, 2025

Ad

The rebroadcast drops viewers back into SNL Season 50’s sixteenth outing, where Jack Black led a night packed with custom-fit material. The cold open paired James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump with Mike Myers’ Elon Musk unveiling a self-vandalizing Tesla, while Andrew Dismukes delivered Wall Street panic.

Black’s musical monologue followed, springboarding off an Aerosmith riff. Jack Black stated:

“How dare you play that riff? That’s not fair,” before launching into a Back in the Saddle parody with a marching band.

Ad

Sketches kept pace: Love Match: Indiana Jones framed Black as a whip-wearing bachelor who “doesn’t know” the famed archaeologist.

The First Play spoofed ancient Greek theatre etiquette. Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman circled through One Uppers and Making Love, while Bass Lake crammed too many bassists into a single jam session. The night’s standout digital short, Goth Kid on Vacation, recast Michael Longfellow’s beach-averse teen with Black channeling My Chemical Romance over reggae.

Ad

Weekend Update sparked viral chatter when Ego Nwodim’s Ms. Eggy prodded the crowd into an uncensored expletive. Nwodim remarked:

“We finna get fined for that...Worth a damn,’ sucka. Y’all gonna have to pay for that. Lorne [Michaels] gonna be mad at y’all."

Musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile split the show with Little Richard’s Bible and Who Believes in Angels?, and the goodnights closed on a silent Val Kilmer tribute.

Ad

A brief look at Jack Black’s career

Ad

Jack Black’s path from child commercial actor to star spans four decades. Raised in Hermosa Beach, he parlayed a 1982 Pitfall! spot into early film work, later gaining wider attention with a scene-stealing role in High Fidelity (2000).

Headlining roles soon followed: School of Rock earned him his first Golden Globe nomination, cemented his live-wire reputation on SNL, and launched a run of comedy leads from Nacho Libre to Tropic Thunder.

His versatility extends to animation, voicing Po in the long-running Kung Fu Panda series and Bowser in the 2023 global hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Beyond acting, Black fronts the Grammy-winning rock duo Tenacious D, and his YouTube channel, Jablinski Games, has surpassed five million subscribers.

Ad

A recent resurgence includes the Jumanji sequels, Goosebumps, and A Minecraft Movie (2025). His award milestones range from a Children’s & Family Emmy to a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Frequent SNL hosting appearances underscore how the show remains a showcase for his comedic and musical range within the NBC lineup.

SNL cast lineup, when to watch it live, and where to stream it

Ad

The following performers are expected to be part of the upcoming SNL episode’s cast list:

Repertory Players

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Cameos (audience during opening monologue)

Mike Myers (SNL alum)

Madonna

Bill Burr

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Questlove

Joe Miñoso

Sam Black (Jack Black’s son)

Cast members from School of Rock

Saturday Night Live's air timings and where to watch

Ad

Saturday Night Live is broadcast live on NBC each Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET. The table below outlines the corresponding local airtimes across other U.S. time zones for reference.

Time Zone City Example Local Air Time GMT (UTC+0) London Sunday, 3:30 AM GMT CET (UTC+1) Berlin / Paris Sunday, 4:30 AM CET IST (UTC+5:30) New Delhi Sunday, 9:00 AM IST JST (UTC+9) Tokyo Sunday, 12:30 PM JST AEST (UTC+10) Sydney Sunday, 1:30 PM AEST PST (UTC-8) Los Angeles Saturday, 8:30 PM PST (delayed)

Ad

SNL is also available for streaming on Peacock, which offers two subscription plans: a Premium tier with ads for $7.99 per month and a Premium Plus plan for $11.99 per month that removes ads and includes download access.

Furthermore, the show can be watched live via NBC through multichannel streaming platforms like FuboTV and YouTube TV. Pricing and availability may differ by region, so viewers should refer to the respective provider websites for the most up-to-date information.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More