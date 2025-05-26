How did Virginia Giuffre die? Melanie King slams media silence after demise of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged victim

Virginia Giuffre, one of the accusers of convicted s*x offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, was recently honored in a private funeral in Perth. Virginia died by suicide at the age of 41 on April 24 and was found dead at her farm in Neergabby. Podcaster and political commentator Melanie King raised eyebrows about Virginia's death in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on May 26, 2025.

While discussing the Epstein files in the latest video titled Where's the LIST?! Epstein's Victims Deserve to Know WHO Bought Them! King questioned the media's silence on Virginia Giuffre's death.

"Did you know Virginia Giuffre allegedly just self-deleted? Yes, she's now dead if you don't know... You don't even hear the media talk about it. No one's got asking any questions. There's a code of silence. And if you say anything, oh, you're a conspiracy theorist... And now that we know that she has died and the media barely even looked at it, if they even reported about it, I actually had to see it on social media," Melanie said.

In March, Virginia was hit by a bus, about which she shared a post on her Instagram handle and said doctors gave her "four days to live." Officially, there no connection was established between her suicide and this accident.

King brought up this incident in her discussion.

"Before she died, she was also hit by a bus randomly and almost died from that. And then, boom, later she suddenly decided to delete herself. Right when we're asking more questions about Epstein. Right when the files are supposed to be released but haven't, she dies in the middle of that," she added.

More about Virginia Giuffre and her death

According to the BBC, Virginia Giuffre was born in 1983 in California. She said that at the age of seven, she was s*xually abused by a family friend. She was later brought up in foster care. By the age of 14, she was living on the streets, and in the year 2000, she met Ghislaine Maxwell, who later introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

In her interview with the BBC in 2022, Giuffre explained how she was abused by Epstein and also "passed around like a platter of fruit" among his associates who were powerful. She also accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17.

According to a report by People's magazine, in 2021, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, of s*xual assaulting her three times. However, in 2022, she settled the lawsuit filed against Prince Andrew.

She later married Robert Giuffre, whom she met in 2002, and settled in Australia. She shared three children with Robert. As per an April 5 report by People magazine, Virginia Giuffre also accused her husband of domestic violence, whom she separated from in 2023.

Virginia Giuffre also founded a non-profit organization called Victims Refuse Silence, which was later relaunched as Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR) in November 2021. The organization works to educate and advocate for victims of s*x trafficking. Giuffre's family has said that they will continue the work of her organization.

In an exclusive interview with People, Virginia's sister-in-law, Amanda, shared that before her suicide, Virginia was going through great turmoil in her life.

Virginia Giuffre was one of the many victims who accused Jeffrey Epstein of s*xual abuse. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on federal s*x trafficking charges.

