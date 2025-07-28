"The greatest artist of all time" — Internet reacts to Beyoncé becoming the first woman in history to have 2 separate tours gross over $400 million

Beyoncé has created history by becoming the first woman in history to have two separate tours grossing over $400 million. The singer's Cowboy Carter Tour ended with its final show in Las Vegas this week. According to Billboard Boxscore, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter grossed a whopping $407.6 million with 1.6 million tickets sold. This marks the artist's second tour to surpass $400 million, following the Renaissance Tour in 2023. The Cowboy Carter also ended as the highest-grossing country tour of all time with 32 shows across nine cities. Further, she is now the highest-grossing Black artist and the highest-grossing R&amp;B artist of all time.Fans took to X to react to the singer's achievement, with many hailing her as among the greatest artists in history. One X user wrote:&quot;The greatest artist of all time.&quot;&quot;Definitely the tour of the year,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Those moments from the Cowboy Carter tour, she gave her best,&quot; a netizen chimed in.&quot;Beyoncé casually made concert history, again. What do you even say when the bar is the woman,&quot; an X user opined.Meanwhile, some fans were critical of the singer and shared their thoughts:&quot;You know what’s funny, I kid you not, I do not know a single song name from her,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Fraudulent as hell, charging rent prices for this snoozefest is insane😭😭 anyway taylor is coming to end her with next tour!&quot; another person jibed.&quot;I just can’t get excited about her or this. Oh well,&quot; another netizen mentioned.Beyoncé reunites with former band Destiny's Child at the concluding show of her Cowboy Carter TourLouis Vuitton: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: GettyBeyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, in support of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, began in April 2025 and concluded after 32 shows this month. It notably began after the artist won her first Album of the Year award at the Grammys this year. The final show of the tour was held in Las Vegas on July 26, 2025. The singer reunited with her former band, Destiny's Child, for the first time in seven years in the show.During the show, Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Queen B on stage to sing along to her 2022 track, Energy. They also performed some of the band's most popular tracks, including Lose My Breath and Bootylicious. Apart from Destiny's Child, Bey's husband, Jay-Z, also joined the country star on stage, alongside fellow artist Shaboozey. The couple's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was also present on stage, who has been a regular alongside her mother throughout the Cowboy Carter Tour.For those unaware, Beyoncé was a part of the Destiny's Child band in the 1990s. They initially began as Girl's Tyme in 1990 in Bey's hometown, Houston, Texas. In 1997, the group signed with Columbia Records as Destiny's Child. Some of their iconic tracks over the years include Say My Name, Bills Bills Bills, and Bug A Boo. The band officially disbanded in 2006, with each of them pursuing their solo careers. However, the girl group is often credited for playing an integral role in Beyoncé's rise to fame in the early days of her career. Destiny's Child had previously reunited with Beyoncé during her 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and at the 2018 Coachella festival. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the artist's final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas, the singer shared images of the Destiny's Child trio on her Instagram. The trio was dressed in gold jumpsuits.Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour broke multiple records over the last few months, including in ticket sales at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Stade De France in Paris. The singer was seen performing across multiple cities in various continents, including Europe and the United States.