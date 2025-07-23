How many properties do Jay-Z & Beyoncé own? Couple reportedly take out $57 million second mortgage on their California mansion 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly taken out a second mortgage worth $57 million on their mansion in Bel Air, California. The Daily Mail reports that the total borrowing on the property, which they bought in 2018, has now reached $110 million.

Ad

The couple who started dating in 2000, got married in 2008 and currently have three kids together. Since the time they have been together, they have purchased at least four different houses, including two houses in California, and one each in East Hampton and Malibu.

Their most recent purchase was the Malibu mansion, made in May 2023. At the time, it was the most expensive purchase in California estate records at around $200 million. However, they reportedly consider the Bel Air mansion as their home.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: "She lowkey hates that man" — Internet reacts to one of Beyoncé's dancers doing Nicki Minaj's viral High School pose during the Cowboy Carter tour

More about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's new mortgage on the Bel Air mansion

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show (Image Image via: Getty)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé bought the mansion in Bel Air for $88 million in 2018. They stay there due to multiple factors, including the proximity to the school their three kids go to.

Ad

However, as per The Daily Mail, they have taken a new 30-year loan from Morgan Stanley for the mansion. They will pay an interest rate of five per cent for the first 10 years, equalling around $310,000 per month. They also took a $52.18 million mortgage four years ago at a 3.15 per cent interest rate, equalling around $226,901 per month.

Moreover, they also have to pay the property tax additionally, which is $1,204,120 from 2024 to 2025. Hence, the couple is paying around $637,244 per month in mortgage and property tax for their Bel Air mansion, according to reports. Added to it are the staff and maintenance costs.

Ad

The Bel Air mansion is a 30,000-square-foot ultra-modern estate with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, designed by Dean McKillen. It also features four outdoor swimming pools, a spa, a wellness center, a media room, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, a 15-car garage, a full-sized basketball court, and staff quarters. All these sit on six interconnected structures.

Also Read: Tia Kemp says Jay-Z is "doing everything but taking that DNA test" after rapper asked a judge to dismiss Rymir Satterthwaite's paternity case

Ad

More about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's other houses

Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour - Houston (Image Image via: Getty)

In 2004, Jay-Z bought a penthouse on Hudson Street in Manhattan for $6.85 million (via Robb Report). It is an 8,300-square-foot property with a 3,000-square-foot terrace.

Ad

Notably, the rapper got married to Beyoncé in this very property in 2008, with around 40 guests in attendance. The building has had some other big-name residents as well, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In August 2017, Jay-Z and Beyoncé purchased a 12,000-square-foot estate in East Hampton, called Pond House, for around $26 million. It has seven bedrooms and overlooks the beautiful Georgica Pond. It also features a 1,800-square-foot guesthouse, a 45-foot infinity pool, and some architectural details like hand-carved heated marble bathtubs and 18th-century French fireplaces.

Ad

In 2018, the couple bought their Bel Air mansion before buying the mansion in Paradise Cove in Malibu in 2023. It overlooks the Pacific Ocean and sits on around an eight-acre area.

Spread over around 40,000 square feet, architect Tadao Ando designed the property which took around 15 years to complete. It boasts of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms along with an infinity pool, a vast backyard, and more.

The four houses owned by the couple thus include:

Ad

Penthouse in Manhattan

Pond House in East Hampton

Mansion in Bel Air

Mansion in Malibu

Also Read: “Paving the way” — Fans react as BTS breaks Beyoncé’s record to become the biggest debut for a live album in Spotify history with 14.5M streams

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More