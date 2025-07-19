Tia Kemp says Jay-Z is "doing everything but taking that DNA test" after rapper asked a judge to dismiss Rymir Satterthwaite's paternity case

Jay-Z has been in headlines due to Rymir Satterthwaite's lawsuit, and Tia Kemp has now chimed in. According to E! News, the lawsuit claimed that Jay, who is already a father of three, is Rymir's biological father. Meanwhile, Tia chose to share her take on the recent happenings. In a tweet shared by TeaWithTia on July 19, she wrote that the rapper was doing everything apart from taking a DNA test to prove the paternity. The detailed tweet read:&quot;#JayZ is doing everything but taking that DNA test 👀. He just filed two 40-page motions asking the judge to dismiss #RymirSatterthwaite's paternity case again. He's claiming the court doesn't even have the right to hear it.&quot;The tweet further stated:&quot;Jay's legal team also asked the judge to officially recognize eight past court rulings.. all of which failed to result in him taking a DNA test. These rulings go back as far as 2010.&quot;Tia then made a reference to Wanda Satterthwaite, Rymir's mother, who apparently claimed that one of two men could be his father. Tia added that one of them, identified as Robert Graves, could already be &quot;ruled out by DNA.&quot; Tia emphasized that Jay-Z was the only option left, as he had also not taken the DNA test yet.Further in the tweet, Tia Kemp wrote that Wanda was possibly a minor when she conceived. According to her, this could be a reason that the rapper had been trying so hard to avoid taking a paternity test for years now. This tweet by Tia began going viral, with many people viewing and reacting to it.More than 480K netizens had already seen it, and over 4.8K ones have liked the post as well.Jay-Z had responded to the lawsuit filed by Rymir Satterthwaite32-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite had sued rapper Jay-Z, arguing that he is Rymir's biological father. According to E! News, Rymir had accused the rapper of abusing the legal system to avoid getting a paternity test done. In a recent legal filing obtained by E! News, Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, accused Rymir and his godmother Lillie Coley of &quot;harassing&quot; him.The outlet further shared portions from the document that read:&quot;The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts and Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.&quot;The filing by Carter further urged the judge to allow him more time to respond to the lawsuit filed by Rymir. The rapper further claimed in the filing that the lawsuit was their &quot;latest&quot; one, in what he described as a &quot;decades-long harassment.&quot;According to the outlet, the documents suggested that while the suit was filed on May 6, it was not served properly to the rapper. He claimed that he only discovered its existence as late as June 3. Carter's legal team, therefore, had requested that the judge grant an additional four weeks to prepare a proper response.The legal documents filed by the rapper's team further claimed that they had reached out to Lillie, requesting some additional time. Lillie, however, apparently hung up the call. Rymir's suit contended that Jay-Z had a s*xual relationship with Wanda Satterthwaite when she was only 16 years old. That was when Rymir was reportedly born to Wanda.The suit further suggested that Jay-Z had not officially acknowledged or denied his parental relationship with Rymir Satterthwaite, as of now. The lawsuit against Carter further claimed that he and his associates had allegedly manipulated the legal system to &quot;obstruct access to justice.&quot;All we know about Rymir SatterthwaiteRymir Satterthwaite was put under the care of his godmother, Lillie Coley, even though Wanda was his biological mother. Before she died in 2016, Wanda shared a clip with Radar Online the same year, making claims about Rymir being Jay-Z's biological son. According to E! News, in the video, she said:&quot;Today is April 20, 2016, and I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe outlet added that, while originating in Pennsylvania, Rymir had relocated to New Jersey and was pursuing a rap career. He currently has an Instagram account with over 4.4K followers. He reportedly used the platform to upload clips of himself singing. In 2023, Rymir opened up to The Daily Mail about his situation with Jay-Z. He said:&quot;This is not going to be over until justice is served. I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God's will.&quot;As of now, the rapper has not responded to Tia Kemp's remarks.