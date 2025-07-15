Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concertgoer shouts "Pay Nicki back" as Jay-Z performs on stage at Atlanta show

At Beyoncé’s show in Atlanta on July 13, a concertgoer shouted “Pay Nicki Back” while Jay-Z was on stage. His appearance was a surprise, according to USA Today.

The moment went viral, and many online users criticized the person for shouting. This comes after Nicki Minaj tweeted that Jay-Z and Roc Nation owed her $100–200 million, sparking a lot of attention on social media. People also criticized Jay-Z online following her claims.

The netizens further claimed that it did not make sense that the concertgoer first paid money that would eventually go to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and then shout slogans bashing them. One user wrote on X:

"The most embarrassing azz mfkrs! mfkr paid to be there, put money in the Carter’s pockets while screaming that?! Make it make sense!"

Meanwhile, others claimed that it was totally possible that a fan possibly liked both Minaj and Beyoncé, but not Jay-Z. Such reactions have surfaced all across the internet.

On July 9, Nicki Minaj shared one such tweet, writing:

"We've calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest."

In a follow-up tweet, she even claimed that she would use a portion of that money to fund the education for some of her fans. Since the rapper posted these tweets earlier this month, the internet was divided with their opinions. While many bashed Jay-Z and shared slogans saying "Pay Nicki back", others claimed that he did not owe her anything.

As far as the concert was concerned, Beyoncé began the show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:29 pm local time. For the unversed, this show in Atlanta was a part of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. She was scheduled to perform four shows in Atlanta, and the incident happened on the third day.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed Crazy In Love at the July 13 show in Atlanta

As aforesaid, Beyoncé bringing out Jay-Z in front of the audience on the stage was a surprise act. Addressing the crowd, Beyoncé welcomed her husband and said:

"Give it up for my man, Jay-Z."

Jay-Z then went about performing his verses of the song Crazy In Love, which was released the year 2003. The audience further witnessed a cozy and romantic moment shared between the two artists. Once Jay-Z was done with his performance, the singer went up to him and kissed him.

The singer then left the stage, leaving Jay-Z, who then performed his 2003 hit track Public Service Announcement. This, however, was not the first time that the rapper made an appearance at his wife's ongoing tour. According to reports by E! News, the rapper made his first such appearance in seven years, on June 22, 2025, in Paris.

During the June concert, Jay-Z, who was wearing all-black overalls and a bolo tie, performed Crazy In Love. Further, during the show, the rapper went about performing N*ggas in Paris, which originally featured Kanye West. He even altered a line from the track to pay homage to Houston, Beyoncé's hometown, and sand:

"Might let you meet Ye, Chi-Town's hero."

Before the June show, the last time the couple shared the stage was back in 2018, at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. As of now, Beyoncé's ongoing tour has witnessed several celebrities during different concerts. This included Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lizzo, Rita Ora, and Oprah, to name some of them.

Nicki Minaj had also mocked Megan Thee Stallion, amid taking digs at Jay-Z in her latest tweets

As aforementioned, Nicki Minaj had taken digs targeting Beyoncé's husband and rapper Jay-Z. However, Nicki's series of tweets was not just aimed at Jay-Z, but some targeted Megan Thee Stallion as well. For the unversed, the dig at Megan was after a judge decided that a certain lawsuit against her would not be dismissed.

A cameraman had recently filed a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, claiming that he was forced to watch her have s*x in a vehicle while they were in the middle of a tour across Europe. On July 7, Judge Gregory H Woods stated that there was enough evidence for the trial to continue. Targeting Megan, Nicki Minaj wrote on Instagram on July 9:

"What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law."

As of now, no response could be received from Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé's ongoing tour will continue till July 26, with the final show in Paradise. After performing four shows in Atlanta till July 14, the singer would travel to Paradise for the last two shows on July 25 and July 26, 2025, respectively.

