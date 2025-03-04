"Thank you for your voice, your strength and your artistry" — Beyonce pays touching tribute to late R&B icon Angie Stone on her website 

American singer Angie Stone tragically passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025 after getting in a car crash in Alabama. While Angie was accompanied by several others in the vehicle, she was the only fatality in the crash. Since then, many celebrities have taken to social media to pay tributes to the singer who died at 63.

Ad

The list included Anthony Hamilton, Beyoncé, Leela James, Keke Wyatt, Syleena Johnson, Eric Benét, and Kenny Lattimore, who paid tributes to the late singer. Beyoncé took to her official website and shared a message for Angie. The post included a photo of her and a message, which read:

"Thank you for your voice, your strength, and your artistry. Your incredible legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Angie Stone."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports by USA Today, Angie was traveling from Mobile to Atlanta with her band, when their vehicle crashed with a semitruck, eventually causing her demise. On Friday, a day before the fatal collision, she had just performed at a Mardi Gras event in Mobile, according to the Mobile-Area Mardi Gras Association.

As per Billboard reports, the group began traveling on Friday, February 28, and the collision took place at about 4 am local time on Saturday.

Ad

Many celebrities mourned the death of singer Angie Stone

As mentioned earlier, a number of well-known personalities have paid tributes and mourned the loss of Angie Stone. 48-year-old Syleena Johnson posted a reel that included several photos of them together back in the days. In the caption of the reel, Syleena called Angie her "sister" and "soror." She added about being heartbroken with the tragic news. She further wrote:

Ad

"I am devastated and there actually aren’t any words good enough for me to express myself. RIH Angie… you now have the peace you have always deserved❤️💔😔."

R&B singer Eric Benét shared a photo with Angie and paid a tribute to the late singer. He mentioned being in "deep deep pain" with the news. 42-year-old Keke Wyatt was another artist who took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Angie Stone. Wyatt wrote about being speechless upon hearing the incident and also called Angie a "wonderful sister/friend."

Ad

Ad

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and paid a tribute to Angie, on March 1, 2025. Calling Angie a pioneer, Hudson wrote:

"I can’t believe this! What a loss !!! Angie Stone was a true pioneer. Another one of our great soul singers gone too soon. Prayers up for her family and loved ones!"

Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter shared an X post on March 1, mourning the loss of the iconic singer. She even called the late singer her "soul sister." Along with several famous personalities, a large number of fans flooded social media platforms like X and Instagram with tributes to Angie Stone.

Ad

Expand Tweet

TMZ has reported that the singer was on her way to another performance at the CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore when the incident struck. The sudden death of the 63-year-old singer has left her fans and the entire community in shock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE