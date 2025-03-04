Krispy Kreme to give away free doughnuts for Mardi Gras: Offer details explored

Krispy Kreme will offer free doughnuts to customers wearing Mardi Gras beads on March 4, 2025, as part of its Fat Tuesday promotion. The giveaway applies to one Original Glazed doughnut per person at participating U.S. locations, with no purchase required. Additionally, the chain is selling Original Glazed dozens for $12 on the same day, valid for in-store pickup, drive-thru, or delivery.

The free doughnuts are limited to one per guest, and participation may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm availability at their nearest shop. The deals are not valid in Puerto Rico nor are they valid outside of dedicated retail Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops.

Fat Tuesday free doughnuts promotion mechanics

Wear beads to Krispy Kreme and get a free doughnut on March 4 (Image via Krispy Kreme)

On March 4, 2025, customers who visit the store wearing Mardi Gras beads (traditionally purple, gold, or green) can receive one free doughnut, namely, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed variety, at participating shops. No purchase is necessary, and the offer applies to both in-store visits and drive-thru orders. The promotion aligns with the Fat Tuesday traditions of indulgence before Lent.

The doughnuts for free aren't the only offer available as part of Krispy Kreme’s broader Mardi Gras festivities. It also includes a $12 Original Glazed dozen deal. This promotion follows the chain's tradition of the Mardi Gras celebration every year, as they bring out new offers each time.

Original glazed dozen discount

Alongside the free doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is offering a $12 Original Glazed dozen on March 4, 2025—a discount from the usual price. The deal is valid for online orders (pickup/delivery), in-store purchases, or drive-thru transactions.

Enjoy Mardi Gras with a $12 Original Glazed Dozen (Image via Facebook/Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)

Customers are limited to four dozen per person, and the offer excludes Puerto Rico and third-party retailers like McDonald’s. The $12 dozen promotion is available only on Fat Tuesday, emphasizing the limited-time nature of both the doughnuts for free and discounted bulk offers.

Participation and location guidelines

Make sure to check the Krispy Kreme shop to confirm participation. (Image via Getty)

Not all Krispy Kreme locations may honor the free doughnuts or $12 dozen deals. The company advises customers to contact their nearest shop to confirm participation, as promotions can end without notice. Operating hours may also vary, particularly for drive-thru services.

The exclusions extend to non-retail partners, such as convenience stores or supermarkets. Sales tax applies to the $12 dozen offer but not to the free doughnuts, per Krispy Kreme’s official website.

Mardi Gras and Krispy Kreme’s seasonal history

Krispy Kreme has a history of seasonal promotions, including St. Patrick’s Day green beads and holiday-themed doughnuts. Most recently, the chain started a global campaign on World Kindness Day in November last year. The offer allowed the first 500 visiting guests to get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts free of cost.

Krispy Kreme World Kindness Day celebration (Image via Krispy Kreme)

Past giveaways required no purchase, similar to the latest 2025 Fat Tuesday offer. Similarly, the offer of free doughnuts for Mardi Gras uses the same strategy. It leverages cultural events to drive foot traffic. The chain aims to focus on engaging with regional traditions with this bead-themed giveaway. For instance, Mardi Gras celebrations are very prominent in areas like New Orleans.

Krispy Kreme’s 2025 Mardi Gras promotions—free doughnuts for bead-wearers and discounted dozens—cater to both individual indulgence and group celebrations. While the offers are time-bound and location-specific, customers are encouraged to verify participation early, as the free doughnuts and $12 deals may expire abruptly.

