"She lowkey hates that man" — Internet reacts to one of Beyoncé's dancers doing Nicki Minaj's viral High School pose during the Cowboy Carter tour

Nicki Minaj has recently been trending for a certain pose that she gave in a music video, released back in 2013. Meanwhile, a clip capturing one of Beyoncé's dancers, speculated to be Honey Balenciaga, doing the same High School pose during the Cowboy Carter Tour has been spreading like wildfire.

The video, which went viral on July 14, garnered a huge number of responses. More than 920K people viewed the clip, and over 19K liked the video. This video of the dancer doing the popular pose surfaced after Nicki posted tweets targeting Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, and his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

Netizens expressed their reactions upon watching the viral video of the dancer, widely recognized as Honey. One user wrote on X:

"She lowkey hates that man lmao."

Another user tweeted:

"Now they're gonna tell Beyoncé to kick him off the tour lmao."

"Nicki reach and influence extends very far clearly 💀😂😩 Jay z grossly underestimated this opponent 💀," added a tweet.

"They can never escape Nicki😂😂," wrote another netizen.

Several other similar reactions flooded the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. One user commented on the platform:

"I knew honey was a real one 😭love her."

"They know who Madre is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽," read a tweet.

"The night Jay Z is there too?! Lmaosjsksjsj oh Honey the mother you are," wrote a netizen.

As it could be concluded from the remarks made by netizens, some speculated that Honey Balenciaga was not fond of Jay-Z. Meanwhile, others claimed that Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj were never in a beef.

Amidst this chaos, Honey took to X and expressed that she felt honored to have shared the stage with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. She even addressed the couple as the "KING" and the "QUEEN."

Exploring the viral High School pose of Nicki Minaj

For the unversed, the viral dance pose is from the track High School, in which Lil Wayne featured alongside Nicki Minaj. In the actual music video, the rapper is seen by the pool wearing a pink bikini with a pair of golden heels. At one point, she squatted and crossed her legs so that both of them touched the ground.

Recently, the pose has been going viral all across social media platforms. Several netizens, including some celebrities, also jumped into the trend. A few days ago, Nicki too reshared the post with photos of people doing the trend, on her official X account.

Apart from netizens, celebrities like Ari Fletcher and Ashnikko had also jumped onto the trend and had done the viral pose. Fans reportedly have urged Nicki Minaj to recreate her pose.

In an interview with MTV News in 2013, Nicki opened up about her dynamics with Lil Wayne during the music video. She spoke about her experience of working on the intimate scenes in the music video for High School, alongside Lil Wayne.

At the time, Nicki stated:

"He refused to touch me, he's so respectful, and then I was like, 'Wayne,' I was like, 'You could do this.' But he was acting scared, like: 'Yo, Nick, this is my dream. I'm gonna be a man after this video.' He was just being crazy."

She further called Wayne a "gentleman" and said:

"But if I didn't tell him 'Yes, you can do this' or 'Touch this,' he refused to do it. Like he's a Southern gentlemen, which people don't realize."

As of now, the music video has garnered over 300 million views and 2 million likes.

Beyoncé brought out Jay-Z as the surprise performer during her third show in Atlanta

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour. The tour began in April, is set to conclude with its final show in Paradise on July 26. Before Paradise, the singer had a stop in Atlanta where she performed four shows on four different dates.

On the third show, which took place on Sunday, July 13, Beyoncé brought her husband Jay-Z on stage. The aforementioned incident, where Honey Balenciaga seemingly did the viral Nicki Minaj pose, occurred on the same day. Upon getting on the stage, the rapper first performed his verses from Crazy In Love.

Shortly after that, the rapper performed his 2003 hit track Public Service Announcement.

According to Nicki Minaj, the money that Jay-Z allegedly owed her was connected to TIDAL, a music streaming service. She claimed that once the company was sold, the payouts were paused. As of now, neither Roc Nation nor Jay-Z has responded to the claims made by Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, the dance step apparently performed by Honey did not prompt any response from Beyoncé, as of now.

