“Paving the way” — Fans react as BTS breaks Beyoncé’s record to become the biggest debut for a live album in Spotify history with 14.5M streams

On July 19, 2025, the X account @TheePopCore reported that BTS’ live album, Permission to Dance on Stage – Live, logged the highest first-day streams for any live album on Spotify. The launch amassed 14.5 million plays in just one day, establishing a new bar on the platform.Before this, Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album held the record with 8.8 million day-one streams. The K-pop boy band has now almost doubled that count, setting a new peak just weeks after regrouping post-military enlistment.Fans are responding to the latest milestone, with one X user commenting:&quot;Oh BTS, you will be always legends, famous and iconic, paving the way!&quot; forg_tful⁷ @HonSool_91LINKoh BTS, you will be always legends, famous and iconic, paving the way!Admirers keep praising Bangtan's global influence, calling their &quot;impact&quot; global.&quot;This is what it means to have impact by the way 💜,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;This is BTS by the way! Stealing records and competing with international SUPERSTARS! They are not JUST K-POP group like your idols.. they are the K-POP itself. 💜,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Over 14 million streams says it all, THE IMPACT IS GLOBAL 🔥,&quot; a person shared.Supporters are cheering the K-pop act's huge achievement, saying it comes even with little marketing and after a three-year break as a group.&quot;Reunited a month ago, and already breaking records with just a live album..the industry ain't ready for there album next year,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;In the last 6 yrs, several artists released live albums, but only bts broke this record, and that too after not being active as a group for 3 years,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;WITH LITTLE PROMO TOO, OH BTS, THE DEMAND, YASSS,&quot; another fan added.Details about Permission to Dance on Stage – Live View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBangtan Sonyeondan dropped their first group album since enlistment on Friday, July 18, 2025. Titled Permission to Dance On Stage — Live, the 22-track release brings together recordings from their global tour held between 2021 and 2022. The album runs for about 80 minutes and features performances from 12 concerts across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.Songs include core hits like DNA, Idol, Fake Love, and Boy With Luv featuring Halsey. There are some fan picks such as Black Swan, Spring Day, Airplane pt. 2, and Silver Spoon. English-language singles Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance are part of the lineup as well. Fans also get access to a digital pass for the full recording of the 2022 Seoul concert.On July 1, 2025, BTS appeared together on a Weverse livestream, sharing updates on what’s ahead. They confirmed that from this month, all seven members will team up on fresh music for an upcoming group project for a 2026 release. They also revealed that a global tour is in the works alongside the album, with plans to travel and perform worldwide.