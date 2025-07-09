BTS ARMY Day 2025: 5 K-pop songs BTS wrote for their fans

It's ARMY (BTS fandom) Day. July 9th is celebrated worldwide by BTS fans as their special day ever since the boy band debuted in 2013. Known as one of the largest fandoms in the world, the BTS ARMY is renowned for its unwavering dedication to the members and their unwavering support.

Ad

In return, the septet has expressed their love and affection through warm messages, thoughtful gestures, and even dedicated songs to the ARMY. Whether it's the emotional track 2!3! or the beautifully written Magic Shop, some songs are truly a gift from the K-pop boyband to their fans. Today, on ARMY Day, let’s look back at 5 K-pop songs BTS wrote for their fans.

From Pied Piper to Magic Shop: These are the 5 songs BTS dedicated to their fans, ARMY

Ad

Trending

1) Magic Shop

Concept Photo of Love Yourself Tear (Image via ibighit.com)

The BTS rap-line (RM, J-hope, and Suga) wrote the song for their album, Love Yourself: Tear. Meanwhile, the youngest, Jungkook, helped produce the track.

Ad

"Let's make a door, inside your heart. Open the door and this place will await, Magic Shop"

Magic Shop's lyrics promise support and comfort, inviting listeners to enter a symbolic store when they're feeling down or exhausted. While singing the song, all members comfort the fans, telling them they can access a small window inside their hearts, which will lead them to a magic shop.

Ad

2) 2!3!

Wings Concept Photo (image via ibighit.com)

Coming from their album Wings, whose Korean title translates to "Still wishing there will be better days," the song was recorded entirely in Korean and was written by RM, Slow Rabbit, Pdogg, “Hitman” Bang, J-hope, and Suga.

Ad

“If I say that, I hope everything changes… better days, because we’re together.”

The lyrics of the song focus on better days ahead and staying hopeful. A heartfelt message to the ARMY, 2!3! directly connects with fans, promising a journey together from tough times to happier moments.

3) Pied Piper

Love Yourself: her concept photo (image via ibighit.com)

Although the group loves all their fans, Pied Piper was a sassy approach to deliver a message through a track. Coming from their album, Love Yourself: Her, the song uses the 'Pied Piper' story as a metaphor to encourage fans to strike a balance between their support and their responsibilities in real life.

Ad

“Let's stop watching and and start studying for the exams”

“a year or two flashes by. This song is a reward I give you”

To imitate obsession, the song intentionally uses a minor key and a repetitive beat. The septet acknowledges their impact, understands that they rely on it, and asks fans to stay positive.

4) Heartbeat

A scene from Heartbeat MV (image via YouTube/ @BTS World Official)

Released as part of the BTS World OST, Heartbeat is a warm love letter to the ARMY. In this song, the Dynamite singers share their longing for their fans' affection and the intense desire they feel when they meet them.

Ad

I wish that you would love (Love) me (Me)

Like yesterday, don't let go of this hand ever again

The lyrics emphasize that destiny and fans are the most important parts of BTS's journey, and they connect emotionally with fans worldwide through their message.

5) Take Two

A scene from the group performing Take Two (image via YouTube/ @BANGTAN TV)

Co-written by the rap line, Take Two was released for the ARMY to celebrate the band's 10th anniversary. With ARMY remaining at the core of their creative mission, the title "Take Two" marked the start of a new chapter.

Ad

"Can't you see the take two?, Stories unfoldin' just for you

Youth with you by my side, Take my hands now"

According to the K-pop megastars, the song was written to show appreciation for their fans' love and their resolve to always stay together. To show their love, all seven members participated in the vocals, even though Jin and J-hope were in the military at the time.

Ad

Other K-pop songs that express the love and gratitude of BTS members toward their fans include Jungkook's For ARMY, Life Goes On, Mikrosmos, For Youth, Home, and We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More