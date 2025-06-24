BTS’ Jin’s RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR Live viewing Asia: How to get tickets & all you need to know

BTS’ Jin has officially announced a special live viewing experience for his upcoming RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert in Osaka. As revealed on June 23, 2025, via Weverse, the Osaka show, scheduled for July 12, will be broadcast live in theaters across 10 different countries in Asia.

The countries confirmed for the live viewing event are South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. This initiative comes from the BTS member himself, aiming to connect with more fans across Asia, especially in regions where concert stops couldn’t be scheduled at this time.

By offering the Osaka concert through cinematic live streams, fans who can't attend in person still have the chance to experience the energy and excitement of his solo tour in real time. More of his concerts are also confirmed to have live viewings, with details to be announced later.

BTS’ Jin to livestream his Osaka concert in theatres across Asia: Date, time, and ticketing details revealed

The live screening of Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will occur on July 12, 2025, with streaming starting at 7 pm KST. Ticket sales for the live event open on June 26 at 12 am KST, although local ticketing hours may differ by region. Fans are advised to check the "HYBE CINE FEST" official website for additional details and updates.

This tour marks the BTS star's first official solo tour. It is scheduled to begin at the Auxiliary Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28 and 29. He will then travel to major cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the Netherlands.

Notably, his Amsterdam show sold out within just 10 minutes, highlighting his impact. This was a pleasant surprise for Dutch fans, as the number of K-pop concerts in the Netherlands is relatively low.

In May, the singer received praise for adopting an "all-in pricing" model for his tour. This system keeps ticket prices fixed regardless of demand and already includes additional fees (excluding taxes), providing fans with transparent and fair prices upfront. This was done because prices usually fluctuate based on the site's demand, which makes it difficult for some fans to get tickets.

The tour follows the release and success of his two solo albums, Happy (released in November 2024) and Echo (released in May 2025). With his bandmate j-hope's solo tour having recently ended, fans are now eagerly anticipating Jin’s live performances.

