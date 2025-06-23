"It's Kim Seokjin effect"— Fans react as BTS' Jin's #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR sells out two shows each in Chiba & Osaka within 24 hours

BTS member Jin reportedly sold out four #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR shows within 24 hours, which are set to take place in Japan. On June 22, 2025, Thee Pop Crave reported that both shows in Chiba had been completely sold out within 4 minutes.

The shows in Chiba are set to be held at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025. Meanwhile, he is also set to hold two shows on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Osaka, which sold out within 24 hours.

Notably, the Osaka shows will take place at the renowned Kyocera Dome, promising a reported footfall of 110,000 attendees collectively on both days. As the news started circulating on the internet, fans could not hold back their excitement.

Trending

They celebrated this moment while also expressing their concerns about being unable to secure a BTS concert ticket due to the high demand. One fan tweeted:

"It's Kim Seokjin effect."

Expand Tweet

"his concert sold out in less than 5 minutes. What else if it's not Jin Land? He's so loved there," a user said.

"Japan really loves Jin! I saw a post that his concert merch in Japan are different. And he has received a lot of RIAJ commendation. I really hope he performs Falling with Taka on one of his Japan concerts," a fan wrote.

Fans further discussed the eldest BTS member's popularity in Japan.

"J-army loves him so much. I remember when i watched bts concert in japan, after his epiphany stage, everyone gave him standing applause," a fan commented.

"Artist is so in demand that his huge ass company doesn't need to promote him through their accounts. JAPAN LOVES SEOKJIN, THE ARTIST WHO RECIVED STANDING OVATION THE HIGHEST RESPECT FROM JAP FANS," a user reacted.

"I say it again jins popularity in japan is no joke, his songs are played everywhere here," a netizen stated.

Fans further claimed that Jin's shows sold out without any promotions by HYBE LABELS or BIGHIT MUSIC.

"Jinnn. The power he holds. Japan is truly his nation and all this without promotion from Hybe woahh Jin paved the way sold out king," a user wrote.

"I don't get it armys are always like oo ok broke I dont have money but then boom!!!! Sold out!!???? Excuse me I wanna cry. cuz I'm the real broke army!!!" a fan mentioned.

"The fact that every member can sell out stadiums......lord Jesus they'll have to do residencies atp if I want a chance to see them wtfffff," a netizen stated.

More about BTS’ Jin's world tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR with several sold-out shows

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jin is gearing up for his first solo world tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which will commence with two shows in Goyang, South Korea. The BTS member will hold two concerts at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025. Notably, both shows sold out within minutes after tickets went live for sale on April 29, 2025.

Besides Goyang, the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will span across eight cities, including Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Texas, Dallas, Newark, London, and Amsterdam. The tour will conclude with two final shows at the Ziggo Dome located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10, 2025. Additionally, the tickets for the Amsterdam shows were also completely sold out.

Expand Tweet

In other news, BTS’ Jin unveiled his latest album named ECHO on May 16, 2025, which also marked his second record after Happy. This album comprises a total of seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me (Title), Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and ‘To Me, Today.’

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More