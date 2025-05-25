"Our wink king" — Fans react as BTS' Jin joins popular Kim Seon-ho challenge from When Life Gives You Tangerine in 'Echo' fan call

BTS' Jin has taken over the internet by joining the trending Kim Seon-ho wink challenge during a recent fan call event. On May 25, 2025, Jin held the online fan call event for the promotion of his latest album Echo with fans who won the raffle.

Soon, clips and videos of the online fan meeting started to emerge on social media. One of the fans who got the opportunity to talk to Jin reportedly asked him to do the Kim Seon-ho challenge from the recent K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, featuring IU.

Kim Seon-ho, who plays the role of Park Chung-seop in When Life Gives You Tangerines, is seen giving a surprised reaction followed by a swoony wink after looking at his bride, Yang Geum-yeong (IU). This particular scene went viral on social media after its release. Fans and celebrities watching the series hopped on the trend, reenacting the scene.

Notably, the BTS vocalist is well known for his wink among fans, and watching him do this Kim Seon-ho wink reenactment, fans could not hold back their enthusiasm. They turned to X, adoring the K-pop idol while showcasing their happiness.

"Our wink king," a fan said.

Fans were excited as they wished for a BTS member to do the Kim Seon-ho wink challenge.

"After Baekhyun and Soobin joined the Kim Seonho Smile Challenge, I was just thinking yesterday 'Okay, only BTS left now to join the trend'. But omooo, Seokjin doing it today?! What a sweet surprise!" a fan commented.

"MY ULTS WDYM, I REALLY LOVE MY LIFE AS AN ARMYHADA COULDN'T ASK FOR MORE," another fan commented.

"Countless celebs have done the challenge but never in my life did i imagine a bangtan member doing the kim seonho challenge!My two worlds have collided!!! And if you are an army, you know jin especially is so good with winks. Im gonna be here for the next 7 business days!" a user mentioned.

Fans found Jin's take on the challenge adorable.

"That smile n wink should be illegal ,melting hearts faster than Seonho himself! Worldwide Handsome level: off the charts," a netizen stated.

"He aced it with that signature charm! Seonho smile + Jin’s sparkle = double the heart attack. Worldwide Handsome never misses!" a fan wrote.

"Seokjin is so adorable doing the kim seonho smile trend I love it," a user reacted.

More about BTS' Jin's latest music release and Kim Seon-ho's character in When Life Gives You Tangerines

BTS member Jin dropped his latest album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, featuring artists like former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena. He also unveiled the highly anticipated music video of the titular tune Don't Say You Love Me, featuring Captivating the King star Shin Se-kyung.

Besides Don't Say You Love Me, the album included six other songs: Nothing Without Your Love, Loser with Choi Yena, Rope It, With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today. The BTS member is gearing up for his upcoming first solo world tour named #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, which will start on June 28, 2025, in Goyang.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho made a special appearance as Park Chung-seop, a painter in a theater in When Life Gives You Tangerines. His story is connected to Yang Geum-yeong, daughter of Oh Ae-sun, both depicted by IU. He Geum-yeong, in the early years of his career, is an artist who is struggling to do well.

Their relationship is no more or less than colleagues, but they end up witnessing some of the most embarrassing moments of their lives. A few years later, Park Chung-seop approaches Yang Geum-yeong again, and eventually, a spark of romance is struck.

Kim Seon-ho is also preparing for his forthcoming drama, titled Delusion, with Bae Suzy. This drama will be his second project with the Anna actress after Start-Up, which is expected to be released in 2026.

