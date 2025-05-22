"Acclaimed Silver Voice" — Fans react as BTS' Jin receives a standing ovation for live vocals in 'Don't Say You Love Me' stage on Jimmy Fallon's show

BTS’ Jin received a standing ovation for his live performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, gaining fans’ attention on social media. On May 22, the American talk show unveiled the live performance video of Jin's latest track, Don't Say You Love Me.

Jin was joined by a band complementing his vocals as he began performing the song. As soon as the performance was completed, Jimmy Fallon introduced his recent album, ECHO, to the unversed audience. The camera panned towards the attendees, showcasing their appreciation for Jin’s Don't Say You Love Me stage, as everyone stood in unison, applauding him.

As soon as the clips from this show segment went viral on X, fans swelled with pride, while some were emotional. They shared their thoughts about Jin's performance and the audience's reaction.

"Acclaimed Silver Voice Kim Seokjin," a fan said.

More fans shared:

"This was beautiful!! and i say this in the most soul-touching manner. DSYLM is a very difficult song to perform live, but Jin does it sooo beautifully, just as perfect as the album ver. and the standing ovation !! ahh you know the perf was THAT GOOD!!" a user stated.

"Jin's win for the day is performing for a crowd of westerners who didn't know him but gave him a standing ovation twice after watching his beautiful live performance. Local music shows are too small for him," a fan added.

As per the attendees, over half the audience was filled with non-fans, and Jin's fans were surprised to learn this.

"Audience was 80% muggles and 20% fans but at the end Jin got a standing ovation for his performance even from the muggles. That's how he should be appreciated I'm so proud of u Jin ah," a fan commented.

"My heart is kinda full tbh. I didn’t know only 20% were ARMY’s that makes it even more special because they were so loud I thought the entire audience was ARMY! The audience I can see has old men middle aged men & women young kids it’s from all ages!" another fan commented.

"Seokjin got standing ovation from the locals in the Tonight Show, did you see. It was so magical. The ARMY who came also stood up ofcourse but we were at the back. The front rows all had locals," a user reacted.

Fans were emotional and continued to show their support for the BTS vocalist.

"Ohh seokjinnie i hope you know how amazing you are as a singer so many people love you baby," a netizen stated.

"I'll cry, a standing ovation. Jin getting appreciated for his live vocals....Yes he deserves all the love & appreciation," a user wrote.

"So so proud of Jin. Glad that he saw how people appreciated and loved his performance. The standing ovation Oh so deserved," a netizen mentioned.

BTS’ Jin's activities: ECHO album release, final RUN JIN episode, and more

On May 16, 2025, BTS’ Jin embarked on a new chapter with the release of his second album, ECHO, with the titular tune Don't Say You Love Me. Notably, he is also running his solo variety show, RUN JIN, releasing over 35 episodes.

The show featured several renowned Korean artists, including TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, and Taehyun, as well as ENHYPEN's Jay and Jungwon. Additionally, other well-known actors featured on the BTS vocalist's reality show are Buried Hearts star Park Hyung-sik, comedians Ji Seok-jin and Lee Yong-jin, and recently Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

RUN JIN is set to mark an end with the final episode, 36, which will be out in the coming week. Episode 36 will feature Jin's close friend and idol Sandeul as the MC, where the BTS member will be seen indulging in some outdoor games.

Meanwhile, RUN JIN episode 36, titled MISSION JINPOSSIBLE, is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The episode will be out at 9 pm KST on the official YouTube channel of BTS and 10 pm KST on Weverse.

In other news, the BTS member is gearing up for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR, which will become his 1st tour as a solo artist. In this tour, he will visit countries like Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, and the UK. The #RUNSEOKJIN_EP. TOUR will hold its first show in Goyang on June 28, 2025, at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

