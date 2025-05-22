"CASTING DIRECTORS THIS IS YOUR CHANCE NOW"- Fans excited as BTS' Jin reveals his wish to appear in action films

BTS' Jin, known as Kim Seok-jin, expresses his interest in pursuing acting in an action film, sparking excitement among fans. On May 22, 2025, Jin was a guest on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' to promote his new album ECHO.

In this episode of the American TV show, Jimmy Fallon mentioned Tom Cruise's appearance on RUN JIN, asking the BTS member if he would be interested in trying an action movie like the Mission: Impossible star. Kim Seok-jin cautiously responded to the question.

He said,

There’s a small part of me that wants to do action movies, but I’m not as adventurous as Tom Cruise."

On May 16, 2025, a TikTok video featured the BTS member stating he currently has no plans to enter the acting industry. Nevertheless, this snippet from his talk show appearance delighted fans on social media. While this remains a small wish, fans are excited to see him perform someday.

"CASTING DIRECTORS THIS IS YOUR CHANCE NOW," a fan said.

"producers and directors its your time to shine. move guys!!!" a fan added.

"ill be happy even if its a cameo (like stan lee's cameo).. ill take it.. just put him on the big screen," a user stated.

Fans appreciated his action scenes in the 'Jin Wick' episode of RUN JIN.

"Jin Wick episode is a little glimpse into his acting talent. Bro truly got the skills," a user commented.

"Thank you for asking what we all want to know! Would love to see Seokjin in his acting debut some day!" another user commented.

"Small part of him wants to do action!!! My actor JIN flame is still burning thank you JIN," a netizen mentioned.

Fans wished that the BTS vocalist's desire to do an action film would grow as they awaited his acting debut on the big screen.

"Seokjin saying a small part wants to do action, actor jin enthusiasts who would have thought after so many years we’d hear that again," a fan wrote.

"To no plans to, to if an opportunity presented itself, to small part of me wants to do action movies," a netizen reacted.

"everyday am praying for that small part to change into a big ambition of him," a netizen stated.

BTS' Jin shares his plans on acting in the future amid ECHO album release promotions

On May 16, 2025, BTS member Jin's album ECHO was released on global and domestic music streaming platforms, featuring the title track "Don't Say You Love Me." That day, he shared a video on BTS's official TikTok page expressing his thoughts on fans' anticipation for his acting in a film or K-drama.

He said,

“As for Jin's acting pursuit, I did briefly in Run Jin, although it was short. I also acted in my MV. Presently, this Jin doesn’t have any serious plans to act, but of course, if any opportunity allows at some point in the future, I might give it a try, but it probably won’t be anytime soon.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, in RUN JIN episode 33, titled 'Jin Wick,' the BTS member learned various action moves and tactics seen on screen. By the end of the episode, he applied his learnings to film an action sequence fighting against the goons. Jin also showcased his acting prowess in Don't Say You Love Me alongside Run On star Shin Se-kyung.

Meanwhile, Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' music video is available for streaming on BTS's official YouTube channel.

