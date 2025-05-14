“Singapore tourism ambassadors?”- Fan speculation rife over BTS' Jin and j-hope’s “Visit Singapore” tags on recent updates

BTS’ Jin and j-hope’s recent collaboration with Visit Singapore has sparked tourism ambassadorship speculations among fans online. Recently, the two BTS members have been seen using the hashtag #VisitSingapore on their social media posts. This has led netizens to speculate whether the group would become the official tourism ambassadors of Singapore.

j-hope recently visited Singapore due to his solo concert HOPE ON THE STAGE, which took place on April 26 and 27, 2025. On May 10, he posted a reel on Instagram showcasing famous tourist spots with the caption,"#VisitSingapore Tourist Mode." The reel was reshared by the official handle of the Singapore tourism promotion page @visit_singapore. Moreover, Jin also dropped his upcoming song, Don't Say You Love Me MV teaser, which featured scenes filmed at the National Gallery Singapore.

BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the Jin dial, an online prompt where fans dial numbers, which leads them to a digital Polaroid image taken during the filming of the music video. Netizens found that the number 4878 led them to the popular Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel. Meanwhile, the number 78278 showcased the photo of the Cloud Forest.

Furthermore, the official BTS Instagram page used the same hashtag #VisitSingapore and tagged @visit_singapore while sharing content related to Jin's upcoming album Echo. This has sent waves of excitement among Singaporean fans on social media. They turned to X to share their thoughts about the collaboration, anticipating an ambassador partnership.

"Singapore tourism ambassadors?" a fan said.

"Is this just a coincidence or are the tannies soft launching their ambassadorship to Singapore?" a fan wrote.

"stb’s budget for marketing skyrocketing. What member they gonna pull next," a netizen stated.

They were convinced the group would do a full-fledged promotion campaign based on the recent updates.

"I was thinking like how much money did singapore have HAHA secured jhope and jin for promotion," a fan commented.

"They included a hashtag of VisitSingapore. Singapore tourism the busiest tourism dept i've ever seen, from bidding as the only SEA country that held the Eras Tour, now they're making moves on BTS. Smart moves from them i'd say," another fan commented.

"Well turns out they are, an ambassador of Singapore because bts never promoted things half hearted," a user mentioned.

Fans continued to express their excitement.

"I'm convinced something is going on behind the scenes cos 2 seok has been promoting SG & they're definitely paid for doing so.....I have a strong feeling this has to do with securing OT7 concert stop here so we better get ourselves ready, we're most likely having multiple shows," a netizen said.

"The SG tour dates are secured YESSSSSSS," a user said.

BTS’ Jin and j-hope’s recent activities: Echo album release, HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour, and more

Jin of BTS will drop his second full album on May 16, 2025. The album will include songs like the title song Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser featuring former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena. The album also includes Rope It, A Journey with the Clouds, Background, and the last track, To Today's Me.

Additionally, the Don't Say You Love Me music video will star Shin Se-kyung, the popular South Korean actress known for her work in Run On, The Bride of Habaek, Captivating the King, Arthdal Chronicles season 2, and more. Following the album release, he will perform live on an American talk show named The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on May 21, 2025.

On the other hand, j-hope is currently on the Asian leg of his solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. He held two shows in each country: the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. He is now set to perform at his upcoming show at Galaxy Arena in Macau on May 17 and 18, 2025.

In addition to this, BTS is set to complete 12 years in the music industry on June 13, 2025. j-hope will complete the world tour through final shows to be held at Goyang Stadium in Goyang on June 13 and 14, 2025.

