"HE's SO HILARIOUS"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's stock comments under j-hope's Weverse post 

On June 17, 2025, BTS' Jin left a comment under his fellow bandmate j-hope's Weverse post, leaving the fans giggling. The latter's update showcased a stock market banner on a coffee truck, which he sent for his M Countdown pre-recording. On the banner, information about j-hope, BTS, and ARMY are present. It reads:

"Mona Lisa cosmetics +2.18% (Hobi birthday), sweet dreams bed +1.994% (Hobi birth year), just dance academy -0.613% (BTS anniversary), and neuron semiconductor -7.09% (ARMY birthday)."

Subsequently, the Running Wild singer left the comment, "Hobi, are u into stocks?" leaving the fans filled with laughter and smiles. His response to j-hope's Weverse post circulated on social media and went viral among the fans. They shared varied snippets about Jin's humor, and an X user tweeted:

"HES SO HILARIOUS."

Some fans said that the world would be boring without BTS' Jin and his hilarious nature.

"Actually it’s written in there that’s why he asked. In j hope pic it says stock index of the day. That’s why he ask are you doing stocks," a fan reacted.

"Yes Seokjin speak about share markets," a fan shared.

"Imagine world without Seokjin, it would be boring," a fan commented.

Several internet users mentioned that BTS' Jin sounded like a famous CEO who owned a successful business.

"STOP I LOVE HOW ITS ALWAYS BTS AND ARMY WE SO INSEPARABLE," a user reacted.

"He's really so much cute love him so much," a user mentioned.

"Ohh my CEO JIN typical business man," a user commented.

BTS' Jin released his second studio album, Echo

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin released its second studio album, Echo, through BigHit Music. It was distributed by YG Plus and HYBE respectively. The record featured seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. Yena) Rope It With the Clouds Background To Me, Today

Following the release of the record, the track album charted at the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 63 locations. Subsequently, the title track, Don't Say You Love Me, rose to the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in many countries.

Echo went on to make its debut at the 63rd position on the United Kingdom's Official Albums Chart, while the title track, Don't Say You Love Me, charted at the 58th position on the Official Singles Chart.

In recent news, BTS' Jin attended j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour concert held at Goyang Stadium, South Korea.

