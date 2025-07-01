BTS' 'Permission to Dance on Stage - LIVE' album: Tracklist, where to pre-order, & more ahead of the digital release

On July 1, 2025, BIGHIT Music announced the upcoming release of Permission to Dance on Stage – LIVE, BTS’ first live concert album. The album is set to be released on July 18 at 1 PM KST. It features the band’s powerful performances from the Permission to Dance on Stage tour held between 2021 and 2022.
The tour was a major post-pandemic comeback to live shows, with 12 concerts across Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. It marked BTS’ historic appearances at both SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, making them the first Korean act to headline at these massive US venues.
The album features live vocals, emotional crowd moments, and highlights the bond BTS built with over 4 million fans, both online and offline. Two physical versions, Contact and Connect, are available for pre-order, each with different extras like photo cards, lyric books, and memo pads.
Pre-orders began on July 1 at 11 AM KST and can be placed through Weverse Shop, YES24, Aladin, and other international and Korean retailers. Shipping begins on the release day, in the order of purchase.
Alongside the live album, BIGHIT also announced the Permission to Dance on Stage – SEOUL (Digital Code) version. It will include a 141-minute video of the Seoul concert, a 92-page interview photobook, and several merchandise items such as mini posters, a wrist strap, a photo card set, and a light stick ring.
Fans can watch the concert using a digital code through the Weverse platform. A special offline viewing event is scheduled for August 2, 2025. A raffle will be open to those who buy both the album and the Seoul digital version.
More about BTS' 'Permission to Dance on Stage - LIVE' album tracklist, album contents, and additional details
The Permission to Dance on Stage – LIVE album features 22 tracks, all performed live by BTS during the tour. The full tracklist is as follows:
- ON
- FIRE
- DOPE
- DNA
- Blue & Grey
- Black Swan
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- Fake Love
- Life Goes On
- Boy With Luv
- Dynamite
- Butter
- Telepathy
- Outro: Wings
- Stay
- So What
- IDOL
- Epilogue: Young Forever (Clapper Event)
- Home
- Anpanman
- Go Go
- Permission to Dance
Each version of the BTS album includes collectibles: a 60-page photo note, a CD, a lyric book, bookmarks, postcard sets, and random photo cards featuring BTS members. The Connect and Contact versions differ slightly in design and included items.
Meanwhile, the Digital Code edition contains high-definition videos in multiple resolutions (up to 4K UHD), with subtitles in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese. It also includes a Crew Note, photo film set, digital code card, and other themed keepsakes.
The offline event on August 2 will last approximately 100 minutes in Seoul, with 613 winners selected through a raffle (open from July 1 to July 17, 2025) on Weverse. Winners must present a valid ID, and only raffle entrants who purchased eligible product bundles will be eligible to qualify.
With BTS having completed their military enlistments and working on a new group album, this live release lets ARMY relive the unforgettable moments of their stadium era. There are reports that their full reunion album will be out in 2026.