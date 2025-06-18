"KINGS ARE COMING"- Fans thrilled as BTS is reported to make their full group comeback in March 2026, BIGHIT yet to confirm

On June 18, 2025, The Korea Herald reported that BTS is gearing up for an all-group comeback in March 2026. With SUGA's discharge on June 21, all seven members, namely, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will have fulfilled their military service.

The exact comeback date, however, has not yet been officially confirmed by BigHit Music. The agency clarified that no fixed schedule has been announced. Still, one HYBE official reportedly shared with The Korea Herald that BTS is targeting for March. The month may overlap with the comeback of fellow HYBE group TXT.

Another source noted that Enhypen, also under HYBE, shifted its comeback plans to January to avoid clashing with BTS. According to the Korea Herald, a HYBE official said:

"BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year."

CEO Lee Jae-sang had already hinted at a longer preparation time during the shareholder meeting earlier this year. He emphasized the need for the members to focus on creative planning and take time after discharge. However, insiders believe fans may still receive a pre-release track or group content before the full comeback.

As expected, the update sparked massive excitement across social media. Fans flooded timelines with emotional messages, some calling it the best news after years of waiting. An X user, @symplyamanda, wrote:

"Watch haters feel the fear and start yapping sh!t as alway lol. KINGS ARE COMING."

While many were overjoyed, they also expressed understanding that the group needs time to rest and readjust before diving into full-scale promotions. Some fans even noted that expecting an immediate comeback would be unrealistic, given the time and effort required to produce a BTS-level album and tour.

"They need this time. Let’s be patient for them in the meantime, we’ll still have solo music from the members and I’m sure they’ll have other surprises for us where we might see them interact as a group," a fan commented.

"We waited this long, but now that it's real… I can't wait a second longer OT7 comeback in March 2026. Count me in. I'm ready. Right now," an X user mentioned.

"Ahhhh but i thought bts weren't gonna make it? that they'd disband after the military? i thought kpop was gonna be the 'next best thing', with all these nugu groups SURPASSING them?" another one said.

"For non kpop fan, this is like the father's of K-pop making their comeback," a netizen added.

Others fondly recalled their last group activities in 2022 and said they were just happy to finally see a reunion on the horizon. After all seven members were seen together at j-hope’s concert on June 13, which also marked the group’s 12th debut anniversary, anticipation has only grown. Many are now hopeful that the upcoming months will include glimpses of OT7 interactions, even if the comeback takes time.

"I think they will use what's left of this year for members solo tours and new solo music, and after they rest,march next year is perfect for them. I do hope they will release a single this year," a fan wrote.

"I'm glad they are taking their time. They need to physically and mentally get themselves back to their normal selves. Hopefully, ARMYs will be understanding and not put pressure on them on anything right now," an X user mentioned.

"For non kpop fans, this is like the avengers assembling," another netizen added.

More about BTS’ global influence, economic power, and what to expect from their 2026 return

In other news, BTS' upcoming comeback is expected to reignite major economic and cultural momentum. As reported by Asia Economy, the past studies by the Hyundai Research Institute and the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute have shown the group's massive impact.

It estimated their annual contribution to South Korea’s GDP at 4–5 trillion KRW and linked their 2020 hit Dynamite to a 1.7 trillion KRW economic ripple effect. The group's influence extended to exports and tourism, with over 800,000 international visitors drawn to Korea annually during their active years.

HYBE’s stock price recently surged amid reunion reports, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Many believe BTS may release a digital single or pre-release in late 2025. A full album and world tour can be anticipated in 2026. Their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour alone generated hundreds of billions in KRW, underlining the scale of anticipation.

Suga will be the last member of BTS to complete his military service on June 21, 2025.

