"We now have official confirmation?!"— Fans brace for solo projects and tours ahead as Billboard reports BTS group comeback unlikely before 2026

BTS fans are bracing themselves for a longer wait. A recent Billboard article published on May 20, 2025, has sparked widespread speculation among ARMYs after it subtly noted that BTS’ group activities would remain on hold until 2026. Though the article focused on j-hope’s solo endeavors and creative evolution, the introductory line mentioning the delay of group promotions immediately caught global attention.

The sentence suggested that while fans await the remaining members to complete their military service in June, full-group activities are unlikely to resume before next year. With just weeks left until BTS is officially reunited after military service, the remark was enough to shift fan expectations. Many now believe the group’s full comeback might not happen in 2025, and solo activities may continue for a while longer. Billboard stated,

"Now — as ARMY around the world anticipate the group’s remaining members completing South Korea’s mandatory military service and BTS reuniting in June, with group activities on hold until 2026."

Fans quickly took to social media to share mixed reactions. Some felt the timeline made sense given the preparation needed for a comeback on the group’s scale. They took this as an official confirmation regarding the group's upcoming activities. An X user, @thv_gurrl, wrote,

"BTS reuniting in June, with group activities on hold until 2026 Ooh, we now have official confirmation?! And in conjunction with what Jin said in his recent fan meeting, it definitely looks like no group activity this year."

Many agreed that each member would likely pursue solo music, tours, or collaborations before regrouping. Several fans welcomed the update, saying it offered clarity on what to expect post-military and encouraged others to support each member’s journey in the meantime.

"see, chapter 3 is still gonna offer us a looot of solo stuffs . few of my favorite excerpts (also, upcoming album?)," a fan remarked.

"That solo tour is coming. I can feel it," an X user added.

"Trust only what BTS said to us," another user wrote.

"They WILL need to find music as a group, get choreo, practice, make decisions as a full group again, plan. All that takes a lot of time, even if they are experienced professionals. Plus, maybe they ALL want a little R & R before the chaotic storm restarts. I hope they rest!," a fan wrote.

However, some fans expressed impatience. They stated that they’ve already been waiting for a group reunion since 2022 and are frustrated by the prospect of an even longer wait.

"So disappointed BTS not even gonna start working together until 2026? Didn't we wait long enough? They said BTS was top priority, album end of year, 2026 world tour...," a fan commented.

"I think they will do some light content ( maybe Run BTS) and maybe release a song (or few single) as per as hobi and jin,,,, also I think Jk, Jm, Rm one of them maybe do a world tour," a fan remarked.

"I’ve been rewatching bts concerts and award show performances a lot these days.. I can’t believe we’re getting these back next year! I want to skip to 2026 already!,' an X user mentioned.

Solo momentum continues as BTS nears reunion milestone

As of now, Jin and j-hope have already resumed full solo schedules after being discharged in June and October 2024, respectively. The remaining five—RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and SUGA—are set to complete their service by June 21, 2025. Fans are counting down to their discharge, hoping for a celebratory Weverse Live or FESTA appearance marking the group’s 12th anniversary.

However, recent statements from HYBE leadership have hinted that a comeback won’t be immediate. In an earlier press briefing, HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang explained that planning for the group's return would take time, as discussions are still underway with top composers and the members themselves. The label emphasized that any comeback would need to align with the group's new creative vision and global scale. He said,

"BTS members will return after completing their military service and they will need time to prepare. We are preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare, Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already risen to become top global artists, we are continuing to discuss their vision and next, so we need to think about the direction of this and align it with them."

In the meantime, the members continue to dominate the industry through their solo efforts. Jin is currently preparing for his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. It kicks off on June 28 in South Korea and travels across Japan, the US, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The tour supports his new mini-album, Echo, and marks his full return to the stage.

j-hope is wrapping up his HOPE ON THE STREET tour, while RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have all dropped chart-topping albums and singles since 2022. From SUGA’s D-DAY tour, V's Layover, RM's Indigo, and Jimin’s MUSE to Jungkook’s historic debut with GOLDEN, each member has expanded their musical footprint.

Though a group comeback is still on the horizon, HYBE has confirmed that they will not rush the process. Reports suggest that discussions for a full album and potential world tour are ongoing, with 2026 likely being the most realistic timeline.

