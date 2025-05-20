9 times BTS ruled the red carpet - And why their post-military return spells a Fashion & Music show domination

During their decade-long journey, South Korean boy band BTS has attended numerous global award shows. Their fashion choices have evolved with rising fame, maturity, and confidence. From early self-styling to custom pieces by designers like Louis Vuitton and Celine, their red carpet style has undergone an iconic transformation.

In May 2021, they elevated their fashion game by becoming house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. Two months later, the group made headlines with their debut runway appearance at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Autumn/Winter 2021 show in Seoul, marking a significant moment at the intersection of K-pop and high fashion.

9 times BTS redefined red carpet fashion

BTS consistently sets trends, modernizing red carpet fashion with each appearance. Their fashion choices blend high-end style, cultural sensitivity, and personal taste, sparking international fashion discussions at every event.

From Seoul to Las Vegas, their looks blend sartorial sophistication with uniqueness. As the group prepares for a strong comeback after military enlistment, let's revisit some of their memorable red carpet appearances.

1) MAMA Japan 2018: Bold experiments with Dior

MAMA 2018 (Image via YouTube/@BTS)

BTS broke new ground at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan by donning eclectic outfits from Dior's Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Vivid colors and glossy materials such as bubblegum pink suits and jacquard overcoats infused a playful, avant-garde vibe into the red carpet.

2) Grammy Awards 2019: Championing Korean designers

At the Grammys 2019 (Image via YouTube/@BTS)

BTS promoted South Korean designers at the Grammy red carpet, wearing tailored pieces from JayBaek Couture and a design by Kim Seo-ryong. Their support for Korean labels on a Western stage symbolized a powerful evolution in their red carpet presence.

3) Billboard Music Awards 2019: Personalised McQueen Flair

At BBMA 2019 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

The group arrived at the BBMAs wearing Alexander McQueen in style. V donned a geometric printed suit, Jungkook wore a striped long jacket, Suga sported a white polka-dotted black jacket, and the others opted for traditional tailoring. While performing "Boy With Luv" with Halsey, they added an emotional touch to the evening, sporting friendship bracelets from her.

4) Melon Music Awards 2019: Prada-inspired power dressing

The group at MMA 2019 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

Inspired by Prada's Fall 2019 menswear, BTS showcased an iconic fashion moment. Suga wore a fuzzy grey V-neck jumper with pinstriped pants and a double-wrapped belt. V donned a red knit cardigan over a dark grey pinstripe suit.

Jin and Jungkook wore black double-breasted coats, RM in a greyish-brown coat with a heart pin. Jimin sported a belted black suit, and J-Hope donned a cinched double-breasted grey suit. The belt styling made this a standout look of the year.

5) MAMA 2019: Celine edge with a splash of personality

At MAMA 2019 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, BTS showcased Celine by Hedi Slimane. Their outfits featured diverse styles with denim and animal print. RM wore a striking hat and acid-wash denim jacket, while the others balanced casual and edgy opulence.

Jin and V kept it classic with denim and blazers. Jungkook wore an oversized animal-print coat, while Suga opted for a shiny gold jacket. J-hope and Jimin selected metallic jackets in gold, paired with tight black trousers.

6) Golden Disc Awards 2020: Haute couture in Givenchy

Dressed in Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller, BTS achieved another red carpet success. Each member presented a unique look from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Notably, Jin wore a soft pink blazer with wide white pants, while V chose a striking green and yellow floral overcoat. The group blended crisp tailoring with artistic flair, showcasing high fashion effortlessly.

7) 2020 Grammy Awards: Neutral elegance in Bottega Veneta

The group at The Grammys 2020 (Image via YouTube/@BTS)

Though not nominated, BTS appeared on the Grammy red carpet in Bottega Veneta's neutral-colored blazers, trench coats, and turtlenecks. Their refined, cohesive ensemble showcased sophisticated group dressing. Performing Old Town Road with Lil Nas X, they made a lasting musical impression.

8) American Music Awards 2021: Modern tailoring with Louis Vuitton

The group at AMA 2021 (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

For the AMAs, BTS wore matching black and grey Louis Vuitton suits from the Men's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Towards the end, they changed into yellow to celebrate their wins for Artist of the Year, Favourite Duo/Group, and Favourite Pop Song for Butter. It was a stylish look that conveyed seriousness and optimism.

9) 2022 Grammy Awards: Statement style in Louis Vuitton

BTS marked a powerful red carpet appearance post-pandemic in custom Louis Vuitton suits featuring coordinated dark brown, white, tan, and slate blue colors. Each ensemble had floral accents, with V enhancing his chocolate brown suit with large floral pins.

The outfits drew inspiration from LV's Men's Fall 2022 collection, paired with matching black and white footwear. During their Butter performance, the group switched to all-black suits, showcasing their mastery of both red carpet and performance styles.

Why BTS' reunion can be expected to be a fashion & music domination

From 2023 to 2024, the group established a strong global fashion presence. Each member became a brand ambassador for major luxury houses.

Jimin became a global ambassador for Dior in January 2023 and Tiffany & Co. in March. Suga partnered with Valentino the same month. j-hope joined Louis Vuitton in February, and RM linked with Bottega Veneta in March. V was announced as the face of Celine in March, and by July, he teamed up with Cartier. Jungkook, known for his street style, became Calvin Klein's global ambassador in March 2023.

Jin completed his military service from December 2022 to June 2024. In July, he became the first global ambassador for jewellery brand Fred, followed by a Gucci ambassadorship. In September, he became Laneige's first male global ambassador for the Cream Skin campaign. In October, he joined Alo Yoga, expanding his brand reach into luxury athleisure and wellness.

With the group members' fashion ambassadorships spanning couture, streetwear, luxury jewellery, skincare, and activewear, they engage diverse audiences from high fashion to lifestyle consumers. More importantly, BTS uses clothing as part of their storytelling. Their fashion, intentional and visually impactful, features symbolic florals, gender-neutral silhouettes, and Korean designers on global red carpets, mirroring narratives of growth, individuality, and cultural pride.

With their return, these partnerships are expected to grow even stronger. Each member has already built a powerful individual presence in the fashion world, and their re-emergence as a group will likely elevate these collaborations further. In an era where fashion and music continue to intersect, their return to group activities is anticipated to bolster their presence in both industries, with their brand partnerships likely to gain increased visibility and momentum.

