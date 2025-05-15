"Glad we can have a laugh at it now"- Fans react as Simon Pegg recalls fearing he may have exposed BTS to COVID during 2022 meet-&-greet

Simon Pegg recently shared an amusing yet nerve-wracking memory involving BTS, sparking reactions from fans worldwide. In a video uploaded on May 14, 2025, to the official YouTube channel of Epik High, the actor appeared alongside co-star Greg Tarzan Davis. While promoting their upcoming film Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, Simon opened up about an unexpected COVID scare that left him anxious for days.

During the conversation, Pegg revealed that he had attended a BTS concert in Las Vegas, accompanied by his daughter. The pair got the chance to meet the members of the group backstage before the show. However, the excitement quickly turned into concern when, after the event, Pegg and his family tested positive for COVID-19. Reflecting on the incident, Pegg shared:

"I took my daughter to Las Vegas, to see BTS. We had a meet and greet before the show. Met everybody in BTS, they were really lovely. This was back in 2022. We're all feeling a little tired (after the show) and we left. Then we realized we had COVID. And for the next 5 days, we were checking the news to make sure BTS didn't have COVID-19. We were like, oh my god what if we killed BTS!"

The actor's candid confession drew various emotions online, with many fans acknowledging how scary the situation must have been for him. Now that time has passed, fans are also finding humor in his honesty. People shared humorous takes and theories, blending concern with lightheartedness as they revisited that period. One fan wrote:

"I would've been worried sick too. Glad we can have a laugh at it now but omg"

While many found the story hilarious in hindsight, others empathized with the actor, acknowledging how stressful the situation must have been for him at the time.

"He wasn't concerned about his family, he was concerned about bangtan and i understand that.." said one netizen.

"Just finished watching this episode of Epikase.. it's hilarious, and when Simon mentioned about that bit with BTS I couldn't stop laughing so hard.. but of cause those were the dark times we came from as well.. I'm sure all of us has felt like him too at one point" shared an X user.

"He didn't even have to expose himself like this, but he must have been carrying the guilt for years and wanted to get it off of his chest... hahahhaha" read a comment on X.

"I can't imagine how much it must have weighed on him that there was no need to expose himself like that and yet say it in an interview jkncjhbsdh" said another netizen.

Simon Pegg’s revelation also sparked playful speculation among fans about who might have infected whom during the 2022 BTS Las Vegas meet-and-greet. Some fans pointed out that at time of the Grammy nominated group’s appearance at the Grammys, some of the members had just recovered after getting COVID-19 a few weeks prior. The fans joked that the transmission could have gone either way.

"Im sorry but the way the replies says this is after frammys... what if its bts that infected them (given that they just finished quarantine before the vegas/frammyz stage)" mentioned an individual on X.

"Their immune system was still high against Covid then because all of them already had it before they went to Vegas" said one fan.

"EHCKDHCKHDMCBDJFHDJHF It's great that when they test positive, they check if BTS is okay hfkdhckhdkchdkfjjf But it seems more like you caught it from JK to me. My brother was stuck in a hotel before the concert because he had Covid" posted this X user.

"I was wondering if they got it from BTS I mean it’s possible" added this fan.

BTS nears full reunion as final members prepare for June 2025 discharge

BTS is close to an awaited return as the group's members move closer to completing their mandatory military service. The group's enlistment will end in June 2025.

Jin who was the first to enlist and started serving on December 13, 2022 returned to civilian life on June 12, 2024. j-hope enlisting after that on April 18, 2023, finished his term on October 17, 2024. RM and V enlisted at the same time on December 11, 2023, while Jimin and Jungkook enlisted the following day. RM and V will be discharged on June 10, 2025, with Jimin and Jungkook not far behind on June 11.

In the meantime, SUGA, who is serving his duty in social service for health-related reasons, started his alternative service on September 22, 2023. He will complete it on June 21, 2025, becoming the last member to finish his service, which will officially pave the way for the group's full reunion.

After finishing his service, Jin debuted his solo career, releasing his first album, Happy. He is getting ready to release the second one, Echo, on May 16, 2025, and his first-ever world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

j-hope has also stayed active after his release. He released two singles—Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa. He is currently completing his HOPE ON THE STREET world tour, which will conclude with a special encore concert in Seoul on June 14, 2025.

