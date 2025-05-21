"Tailoring his discharge outfit"- Fans joke about BTS' RM's recent update about a suit fitting ahead of military release

BTS’ RM, aka Kim Namjoon’s latest Instagram update wearing a tailored suit ahead of his military discharge, sparked hilarious reactions among fans. On May 21, 2025, the BTS rapper re-shared Kimvenchy's Instagram story with a picture of him trying on a tailored suit.

Kimvenchy aka Kim Young-jin is a fashion stylist known for styling BTS, NCT, CL, and more. According to the image shared by the stylist, the INDIGO singer stood in a boutique where a tailor was seen taking his measurements.

BTS' RM trying a tailored suit (Image Via Instagram/@kimvenchy)

Notably, RM began his military service in December 2023 and is anticipated to return in June 2025, alongside V. With this, many fans have correlated his latest story to his discharge. It is unclear whether the photo was taken recently or before the BTS leader's enlistment.

However, fans poked fun at RM, saying he was getting ready for his military discharge with a custom suit. They turned to X to share their reactions to RM's ensemble.

"Tailoring his discharge outfit", a fan said.

"Preparing outfits for discharge party, he is fully prepared," a user stated.

"We're getting ready for that military discharge," a netizen said.

Fans mentioned the countdown to RM's military discharge date which is expected to June 10, 2025.

"D-20. Namjoon being fitted for a suit. AAAAAAAA IT’S HAPPENING," a user reacted.

"Is this his “you’re finally a civilian” suit?" a fan mentioned.

Probably preparing outfit for interview and photo session right after his military discharge," a fan wrote.

Fans mentioned his appreciation of craftsmanship and complimented his look, thus calling him a "prince".

"can we finally open the discussion of how prince-like joon is, or are y'all still not ready?" a fan commented.

"i lovvvvveeee joon's love and support for traditional craftsmanship hes for the artssss," another fan commented.

"There is something very royalish in this pic that I'm unable to explain...Something very," a netizen mentioned.

Revisiting BTS’ RM's military journey, solo music release, and more, ahead of discharge

BTS’ RM started his military service on December 11, 2023, at the Korea Army Training Center located in Nonsan, South Korea. He, along with V, acquired five weeks of mandatory basic training before relocating to their main bases for the remaining services. On January 16, 2024, RM shifted to the 15th Infantry Division in Hwacheon, which is reported to be near the borders of North Korea. This division comes under the direct authority of the 2nd Army Corps, Gangwon Special Government Province.

Furthermore, the Persona singer is known to have joined the military band during his service and was spotted performing in several ceremonies and events held by the military officially. In terms of music, he released his second album, named ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ with eleven songs on May 24, 2024, which was recorded ahead of his enlistment. The album gained appreciation from fans and music experts, making it to many media outlets’ lists of best K-pop albums in 2024.

This was followed by the release of his solo documentary film named ‘Right People, Wrong Place,’ which was first screened at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival before its official cinema release. The documentary captured the moments shared between the artist and TEAM RM as they worked towards creating his second studio album.

In other news, RM and V are anticipated to reunite with their BTS bandmates and fans on June 10, 2025, a few days before the commemoration of the septet's 12th debut anniversary.

