“A true artist. A true impact”- Fans react as BTS’ j-hope sells out two days, 25 time slots each of his ‘AND WHAT’ exhibition ahead of opening

BTS’ j-hope reportedly sold out both days of his upcoming exhibition titled ‘AND WHAT?’ in Seoul. On May 20, 2025, World Music Awards on X reported that the BTS rapper's solo exhibition sold out 25 time slots for two days (June 12 and June 15, 2025), even before the event commenced.

Ad

Notably, the exhibition will run between May 30 and June 22, 2025, and attendees have reportedly booked slots for two days ahead of the event through online reservations on Interpark. Additionally, HOPE ON THE STAGE encore shows in Seoul set to be held on June 13 and 14 also witnessed a complete sellout, as per BIGHIT MUSIC.

Previously, the Arson singer sold out BMO Stadium concerts in L.A., which took place on April 4 and April 6, 2025. With this, he made a record under his name, becoming the first Korean solo artist to have two stadium shows sold out in America. In addition to this, j-hope also sold out his exclusive merchandise conceptualized around the solo tour during the pre-sale release on February 21, 2025.

Ad

Trending

With the BTS member's ‘AND WHAT?’ exhibition selling out, fans swelled with pride as they turned to social media to celebrate this moment. They shared their thoughts about the latest milestone, highlighting his previous achievements on X.

"A true artist. A true impact," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Coz he is the most interesting with substance artist of this generation. We know it is will not be an empty exhibition like some since he has stories to tell and everything he shows you are all his self made art," a fan added.

"sold out even just for his exhibit??? DAMN JHOPE THE ARTIST THAT U ARE," a user stated.

Ad

Netizens who can't attend expressed their envy towards the fans who are set to attend the 'AND WHAT?' exhibition in Seoul.

"And we had jealous haters saying he was not selling his exhibition lmao," a netizen mentioned.

"Wow, sold out king for a reason!! CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE," a fan stated.

"Knowing that I love to screenshot everything about hobi, I'M JEALOUS OF EVERYONE WHO WILL GO THERE FOR THE EXHIBITION," a user wrote.

Ad

All about BTS’ j-hope’s ‘AND WHAT?’ exhibition in Seoul

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ j-hope is set to hold his first solo exhibition, ‘AND WHAT?’ showcasing the highlights of his solo activities as an artist, singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, and more. The exhibition will be held at 17F AK Plaza Hongdae, 188 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

While introducing the exhibition, BIGHIT MUSIC stated:

“From his first steps as a solo artist to how he shocked the world on the global stage, j-hope has been assembling his musical world through a series of bold choices and fresh ideas, extending the range of his artistic influence as he outdoes himself time and time again.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, to honor the many sides of j-hope and how he molds himself in different roles as an artist, the exhibition's name settled on the question, ‘AND WHAT?' The online reservation tickets for the exhibition are on sale and can be purchased for 35K KRW through the ticket-selling platform Interpark.

Notably, fans who reserved their slots online will be given preference, while on-site entry will only be permitted if an attendee who purchased tickets online fails to show up.

Ad

In other news, anticipation for j-hope's concert in Seoul on June 13, 2025, is at an all-time high, as the day coincides with BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More