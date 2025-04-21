"A legacy in the making"- Fans react as BTS j-hope becomes the 1st K-soloist to have 3 special edition Japanese newspaper features to honor his tour

BTS’ j-hope has taken over the internet with his impact on the Japanese audience through the solo tour, receiving special edition features from three newspapers simultaneously. On Saturday, April 19, three major sports newspapers in Japan—Nikkan Sports, Daily Sports, and Sports Hochi published a special edition starring j-hope in commemoration of his solo concerts HOPE ON THE STAGE held in the country.

With this, he became the first and only K-pop solo act to receive recognition from local Japanese newspapers at the same time. As per South Korean media outlet MBC Entertainment, such an occurrence is considered to be rare, which further showcases the BTS member's prominence in Japan as a solo act.

As the news started circulating online, BTS fans swelled with pride and expressed their admiration for j-hope's talents. They celebrated the moment by sharing thoughts on the success of the Arson singer's solo tour.

"J-Hope didn’t just perform in Japan—he left his mark in ink and hearts. 3 front pages, sold-out arenas, and endless HOPE. This isn’t just a tour, it’s a legacy in the making," a fan said.

"J-hope's been setting records on the daily!," a fan added.

"Hobi Power! Our sunshine is loved in Japann!," a user stated.

BTS continued to show their love for j-hope.

"As expected like that's the idol of all idols, the ultimate king of stage presence... a rapper among rappers and dancer among dancers.... jhope," a user commented.

"You are giant, my love. No one is prepared for the explosion that will be the return of the seven! We have been choking for three years with the sudden announcement of the hiatus," another user commented.

"Wow, hobi is so loved and so successful... Love this so much for him," a fan mentioned.

BTS’ j-hope performs two sold-out shows for HOPE ON THE STAGE in Japan

BTS rapper J-Hope held two HOPE ON THE STAGE shows at the Saitama Super Arena on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. Additionally, both shows were confirmed to have sold out entirely right after the sale period began.

Notably, this was the BTS member's first visit to Japan in approximately 2 and a half years since the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards held in November 2022. As per MBC Entertainment, while addressing the fans, j-hope said,

“It's been a long time since I've been to Japan. I realized how happy it is to be able to be with so many people. I will work hard for future concerts with my warm love for ARMY (fandom name) in my heart.”

Furthermore, he captivated an audience of 74,000 with the two shows, surpassing the number of attendees at the BMO Stadium show, which was 48,000. The Saitama Super Arena's capacity was revealed to be 37,000 seats; however, due to the increasing demand, the organizers added more seats in response.

The Japan concerts were recorded to have witnessed the largest number of attendees for the HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour.

As per the reports, fans flocked to the nearest convenience stores around the Saitama Super Arena on the day of the concerts, attempting to purchase tickets, demonstrating j-hope's influence.

Meanwhile, j-hope will perform two more shows in Japan, scheduled to be held on May 31 and June 1, 2025, at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

