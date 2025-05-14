Actor Quique Muro López talks BTS Taehyung’s compassionate reaction to underwater mishap on ‘Slow Dancing’ MV set

Quique Muro López shared anecdotes from the filming of BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung's Slow Dancing music video. Quique Muro López is a Spanish dancer and actor who sat for an interview with Alex Mas. He dropped the clips from the interview on his official Instagram page on May 11, 2025.

The actor opened up about his experience of being a part of the MV and anecdotes with the BTS vocalist. Notably, several scenes of the Slow Dancing music video were filmed at a beach and even under the water.

“So the MV shooting started. The song title was "Slow Dancing." The first cut was of him in the water. The second cut was me. I was playing the role of a corpse, floating, and I accidentally bumped into the singer (laughs),” he said (translated by Google).

The dancer revealed being unaware that he would have to dance under the water for the music video. Furthermore, he was asked to dance like a "corpse," and he was amused by the same. The "corpse" dance eventually led Quique Muro López to his interaction with the BTS member.

“When I moved my arm, my body moved naturally. Then I heard a bang and hit something. I thought, 'What? Did it hit me on the head?' But it was actually me (laughs). Even though there were many other dancers, I always ended up hitting on him. But he was a really kind person and really cute,” he added.

BTS Taehyung’s Slow Dancing co-star shares a heartwarming story of the idol’s kindness

The Slow Dancing music video was released in September 2023. He was accompanied by many actors and artists for the filming of the video. Quique Muro López was one of the actors featured in the MV. Following the MV release on September 8, 2023, Quique turned to his Instagram page to express his gratitude towards BTS’ Kim Taehyung.

"I obviously want to thank Tae! Thanks for being so sweet with all the dancers on set and always making sure we were taken care of, especially in the underwater scene, lol. You can see the music video below, the link to my featured story. Very content, and thank you; keep going,” he stated (translated by Google).

In the interview with Alex Mas on May 11, Quique Muro López shared that Kim Taehyung found his name funny, as it sounded like the word machine in Korean. He revealed that due to this, Kim Taehyung often found himself laughing at the coincidence.

“My name is Quique, which means '기계' (kige) in Korean, which means 'machine.' So, during the shoot, he asked me my name, and I said, 'Gige, Gige,' and he called out to me jokingly, 'Gige!' (laughs), and he laughed a lot too,” Alex shared.

In other news, as BTS’ 12th debut anniversary is drawing close, members, including Kim Taehyung, are anticipated to be relieved from their military conscription. He, along with RM, the group’s leader, commenced their military service together on December 11, 2023.

They are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025, two days ahead of their anniversary. Additionally, the septet may prepare for a group comeback post-military. Due to BTS’ possible comeback, anticipation among fans is significantly high.

Meanwhile, besides Kim Taehyung and RM, other BTS members, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook, are expected to be relieved from their duties in June 2025.

