“We really made it”—Fans rejoice as BIGHIT confirms BTS' SUGA's upcoming discharge, marking the end of the group's military service era

On June 18, 2025, BigHit Music released an official statement confirming that BTS' SUGA will be discharged from military service on June 21. This marks a moment for BTS and their fans, as SUGA is the final member to complete his enlistment.

The rapper, also known as Min Yoon-gi, has been serving as a public service worker due to previous health concerns. Due to this reason, his service period extended beyond his bandmates. With this update, BIGHIT informed fans that there will be no formal event on the day of discharge, urging them to refrain from crowding the site for safety reasons.

"We would like to inform you about BTS Suga’s discharge from military service.Suga is nearing the completion of his service as a public service worker and will soon be discharged.There will be no official event on the day of his discharge. To prevent safety incidents due to overcrowding, we sincerely ask fans to refrain from visiting the site."

The agency thanked fans for their continued love and support. The label also asked them to send wishes to the artist from afar.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with many expressing joy over the long-awaited moment. An X user wrote:

"The FINAL notice about military enlistment 🥹🥹 we really made it."

Social media was filled with celebratory messages and countdowns. ARMYs expressed their excitement for the start of a new chapter for the septet.

"Yoongi said let's see each other in 2025 & now he's back," a fan mentioned.

"Just realised....ITS THE LAST F*CKI*G DISCHARGE NOTICE.... ERA IS ENDING FOR GOOD AND FOREVER .WORSE TIME OF OUR LIVES IS ABOUT TO END," another one said.

"3 more days, and my seven is complete," an X user wrote.

"YOONGI IS COMING HOOOOOME! THIS IS OUR LAST MILITARY NOTICE, GUYS!!! WE MADE IT!!!," a netizen added.

Some said they finally feel a sense of closure as they celebrate the reunion of all members. Fans also urged others not to visit the site as per the guidelines.

"MY FULL FAMILY IS ALMOST FREE," a fan commented.

"Soon our 7 is complete. Best news ever!," an X user wrote.

"Here’s to hoping some of y’all have learned how to read since the last discharge letter. DO. NOT. VISIT. THE. SITE. please don’t even crowd or wait at Hybe. Seriously. Just go home. Go to a cafe. Wait for Yoongi on WLive. Or an ot7 one later on. JUST DONT GO," a user remarked.

More on SUGA’s discharge, BTS’ recent appearances, and what comes next

SUGA's service lasted 21 months, which is longer than his fellow BTS members. It is reportedly due to his designation as a public service worker, often assigned to individuals with past injuries or health conditions. He began his training quietly and away from the spotlight, unlike other members whose enlistments were more public.

His last official appearance before enlistment had been during a legal matter in 2024. Since then, he had maintained a low profile ever since. His reappearance at j-hope’s Hope On The Stage encore concert earlier this June took fans by surprise.

It was SUGA's first public outing in nearly two years, and he was spotted in the audience alongside RM, Jin, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

The sight of all seven members attending the same event during their 12th anniversary week turned the moment into an emotional celebration. During the same FESTA period, voice messages from all members were released. SUGA’s note marked his first words to fans in a long time and brought many to tears.

Since 2022’s Proof, the group hasn’t released a full-group album. Now that all the members having completed military service, fans await for what's to come next. Jin and j-hope finished their services in June and October 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, RM and V finished on the same day on June 10, 2025. A day later, Jimin and Jungkook were discharged on June 11, 2025.

