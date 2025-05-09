"We are definitely getting concerts" — Indian fans thrilled as BTS' agency HYBE Labels is rumored to open an office in Mumbai

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Yonhap Infomax reported on the rumors of HYBE Labels establishing an office in Mumbai, India. The report explained that, according to the financial investment industry, the South Korean label will make yet another franchise in addition to its existing expansion in South America and North America.

This speculated entry of HYBE Labels into India also makes it the first time a domestic entertainment company has entered the Indian market. While HYBE Labels has released no official statement regarding this expansion, many fans and netizens have already been thrilled about it.

People are not only happy about the recognition of the Indian market for the South Korean entertainment industry, but they are also elated about the possible K-pop concerts that could be held in India following this establishment. One user wrote on X:

"We are definitely getting concerts for OT7 tour"

Many netizens flooded the social media platform sharing their excitement.

"Hearing BTS and India alone gives me immense happiness," said a fan on X.

"if this is real then i know where I'm applying for my first job," added another fan.

"Why do I feel excited as if BTS is gonna be practicing at Hybe Mumbai," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they were thrilled about the rumors and hoped for it to be true.

"WHAT???? PLS COME PLS COME I WANNA WORK IN YOUR COMPANY," stated a fan.

"Hybe if you need an employee let me know," added an X user.

"Then this is going to be one of their smartest moves ever. Bcz India has huge untouched market." said a netizen

All you need to know about the South Korean entertainment company HYBE Labels

HYBE Labels or HYBE Corporation is a South Korean multinational company that was initially known as Big Hit Entertainment before its rebranding in 2021. It was first established in 2005 by Bang Si-hyuk, who is a music executive, record producer, and songwriter in the South Korean music industry.

While the company was initially a small-scale agency called Big Hit Entertainment, it gained recognition and exposure over the years, leading up to its grand rebranding in 2021. Following its rebranding, the company has diversified its operations across multiple facets of the music industry, including artist representation, music production, event management, and concert production.

The company also has several subsidiaries, such as Big Hit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, and ADOR. Some of the artists under HYBE's South Korean headquarters are TXT, BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more.

HYBE also holds franchises in different parts of the world, such as YX Labels in Japan, HYBE America, and HYBE Latin America. Some of the artists under these labels are &TEAM and Aoen from HYBE Japan and KATSEYE from HYBE America. While the establishment in Latin America has kick-started with two subsidiaries, Zarpazo and Docemil Music, no artist has been housed under it yet.

Given that Hybe Labels has been expanding effectively across the globe, fans and netizens are thrilled to see if the establishment in Mumbai happens and what it would look like when it happens.

