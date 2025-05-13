From biggest Billboard chart debuts to most liked Instagram posts: These records are proof that BTS' Taehyung is a global phenomenon 

BTS Taehyung is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. While he stands as one of the group's vocalists and dancers, the idol has also established quite a strong solo career for himself. As he continued to put forth his solo career, he's bagged multiple achievements, and many of them seep out of the music industry.

Some of these records include Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) as the Biggest Jazz Song in Spotify's history, his Instagram being the fastest account to reach 66M followers, Singularity, his track under BTS' Love Yourself album, the first K-pop solo song track to be played on BBC UK Radio, and many more.

BTS' Taehyung's list of records and achievements that make him a global phenomenon

The start of BTS Taehyung's solo career was through BTS albums, where the idol rolled out a few solo songs such as Inner Child, Singularity, and more. He also put forth some independent tracks like Winter Bear, Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy), etc.

He also sang a few OSTs for K-dramas like Christmas Tree for Our Beloved Summer, Sweet Night for Itaewon Class, and more. However, his official solo debut was in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer.

He also rolled out other singles such as White Christmas Remix (with Bing Crosby), Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin), and FRI(END)S. On the other hand, the idol is a brand ambassador for two luxury brands, Celine and Cartier, and he also shares a partnership with the flourishing coffee company Compose Coffee.

Here is the list of achievements that Taehyung has made following the start of his solo music career:

Winter Ahead is the Biggest Jazz Song Debut in Spotify's history

Winter Ahead is the Fastest Jazz Song in Spotify's history to surpass 200M streams

White Christmas is the Biggest Christmas Song Debut in Spotify's History

FRI(END)S makes Taehyung the first K-pop soloist to achieve 10 weeks on the UK Official Single Download and UK Official Singles Sales Charts

Wherever U R makes him the first male K-pop act to enter the Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart

LayoVer is the first and the only Korean and K-pop soloist act to debut all tracks of a studio album on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global 200 Excl. US Charts.

Love Me Again is the first and only B-side by a Korean artist to reach 1B streams

Love Me Again is the only Korean song by a solo artist to chart for over 484 consecutive days on Global Spotify

Rainy Days was selected by Rolling Stone as the best K-pop solo song in 2023

Slow Dancing makes Taehyung the first K-pop solo to achieve both the UK Official Singles and Album Download Charts at the same time

Christmas Tree is the most-streamed Korean OST in Spotify's history

Christmas Tree is the first Korean OST to enter Billboard's Hot 100

Inner Child is the highest-selling single on the Map of the Soul 7 Album

Inner Child was selected by NME as the key track of the Map of the Soul 7 album

Snow Flower is the first holiday audio by a Korean artist to surpass 50 million streams on YouTube

Sweet Night is the first song in the world to reach #1 on iTunes across 119 countries

Scenery and Winter Bear make Taehyung the first K-soloist with more than two songs over 100 million streams on SoundCloud

Singularity is the first-ever K-pop solo song played on BBC UK Radio

On the other hand, here are some of the achievements that the idol has made through social media platforms:

Around 114 of his 126 posts have over 10 million likes

Taehyung's @thv is the fastest account to reach 66 million likes

One of his posts, while he was enlisted in the military, hit over 16 million likes

He holds two Guinness World Records (Fastest time to reach 1 million followers - 43 minutes & Fastest time to reach 10 million followers - 4 hours and 52 minutes)

Taehyung holds an EMV of $14.4 million for each of his Instagram posts, and its value would total to $286 million in the next three years.

Fans and netizens are eager to see what else the idol will have in store for them following his discharge from his mandatory military service, which is on June 10, 2025.

