"Taehyung? Is that you ??"— Netflix's 'Lost In Starlight' trailer background score sparks fan speculations

Fans of BTS' Taehyung (V) were astonished after the release of Lost In Starlight. Netflix’s first Korean-language animated feature has become a hot topic, not only for its visuals and storyline, but also for the voice heard in its official trailer. On April 29, 2025, fans began speculating whether the person singing the trailer's background music was Taehyung.

The soft baritone vocals immediately reminded many of the BTS star, especially given his past contributions to K-drama soundtracks. Although neither Netflix nor HYBE has confirmed who sang the track, social media quickly filled with posts asking whether it's him or not.

The sci-fi romance is directed by Han Ji-won and follows the story of an astronaut and a musician navigating love in the year 2050. As interest in the soundtrack grew, so did discussions about Taehyung’s OST history. Fans recalled previous hits like Sweet Night and Christmas Tree, both of which featured his vocals.

"Taehyung? Is that you ??" an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

While many believe the similarity could be coincidental, others are hopeful that V may have quietly contributed another moving ballad.

"Not gonna lie...it did have same vibe as Tae's voice," an X user wrote.

"omg?! can i say that this is like taehyung's voice?and really hear his voice?.. is this the effect bcs i miss his voice so much or hm..?," a fan commented.

"Whole comment section in TikTok was like "is it V singing at the start" "who's singing the ost???V??" Oh i wish," another user added.

"my goodness that voice literally sounds like tae tf?!?!?!?!??! wtf who is singing ??," a fan mentioned.

Some also expressed their hope for the speculations to be true. Others tried to guess the actual singer since it has not been revealed yet.

"Guys are you kidding me seriously it's not v voice," a fan remarked.

"I saw somewhere that the singer is called Meego," an X user wrote.

"The deep, velvety tone? Yeah, it’s giving major Taehyung energy, and I’m not mad about it," another person mentioned.

More about Lost In Starlight and Taehyung’s OST history

Lost In Starlight is set to premiere on Netflix on May 30, 2025. The movie features the voices of Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung. The animated film centers around Nan-young, an astronaut preparing for a mission to Mars, and Jay, a musician who fixes old record players. As the two fall in love, their relationship is tested by distance, ambition, and the unknowns of space.

The film’s retro-cyberpunk aesthetic and emotional soundtrack have already drawn comparisons to cinematic works like Your Name. Adding to its buzz, the project has received praise from renowned director Bong Joon-ho, who called it a “visual masterpiece.”

As for BTS’ V, his OST contributions remain some of the most beloved among fans. Tracks like It’s Definitely You (with Jin), Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, and A Brand New Day have showcased his unique tone and emotional depth.

The idol is currently serving in the military. However, Taehyung’s pre-recorded releases in 2024, like FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead, and White Christmas, have kept his music presence strong.

He is expected to complete his service in June 2025, and fans are already anticipating what he’ll do next. Whether or not he’s behind the Lost In Starlight OST, there is no confirmation as of the time of writing this article.

