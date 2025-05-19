"Misogyny and homophobia"- Internet divided over ENHYPEN'S 'DESIRE: UNLEASH' provocative concept amid Irene & Seulgi's 'TILT' controversy

ENHYPEN's bold concept for their upcoming mini-album DESIRE: UNLEASH has stirred up online debates after the release of its teaser images. On May 19, 2025, the group shared visuals featuring the members dressed in edgy outfits. They were seen with props like ropes, handcuffs, masks, and even knives.

Ad

The dark and provocative imagery was described as BDSM-inspired by many. It showed themes of desire, control, and raw emotion, something uncommon in the K-pop industry.

The controversy began when fans compared the reception of ENHYPEN's concept to that of Red Velvet's sub-unit Irene & Seulgi's upcoming comeback, TILT. The duo faced severe backlash after releasing teaser images. The images included the two in bold positions. One picture also featured an oyster filled with pearls. Many interpreted it as a suggestive symbol.

Ad

Trending

Despite its metaphorical nature, the teaser was widely criticized. Soon, the oyster picture was removed from social media. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN's more explicit concept was praised for its daring visuals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many believed it was a stark difference in how male and female idols are perceived when exploring bold themes. An X user, @dolphinkisses97, wrote,

"I’m sorry I just think it’s funny that enhypen are literally in FETISH GEAR for their comeback photos and it’s fine but Irene & seulgi’s sapphic concept is crossing the line for knetz. The misogyny and homophobia ingrained in Korean society never ceases to amaze me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Online discussions erupted over the perceived double standards. Some argued that female idols are often harshly judged for suggestive imagery, while male idols are celebrated for similar or even more explicit concepts.

Netizens pointed out the hypocrisy and questioned why Irene & Seulgi's symbolic imagery was deemed inappropriate while the boy group's provocative visuals were widely accepted.

"wait so red velvet had to delete the oyster teaser but enha is out here in LITERAL ACTUAL BONDAGE GEAR and that's perfectly fine... oh, okay," a fan remarked.

Ad

"idgaf about enhypen i'm just sad because the double standards in kpop is crazy rv had to remove an OYSTER because it's too se*ual and 'uncomfortable' (aseul are 30+) but when a bg does it it's hot and sexy why do people hate women this much i don't get it," an X user wrote.

Ad

"enha doing literal BDSM but aseul can’t have a fu*ka*s oyster?," another person mentioned.

In contrast, ENHYPEN fans defended the group. They stated that the concept fits well with their established gothic and dark themes. Some also pointed out that the backlash against Red Velvet should not be linked to the boy group's artistic choices.

"So Enhypen can't do a se*ual concept because Red Velvet got hate for theirs? Do you realize how ridiculous that sounds? You guys are literally creating your own double standards. Ironic," a fan commented.

Ad

"y'all act like en hypen and engenes personally emailed sm entertainment to remove an oyster from red velvet's concept pictures," an X user mentioned.

"why is it so hard to understand it's weird to come at enha posts to talk about it like that. idc if you think you're "just pointing out the unfairness", when you do it like that it opens a window for enha to get hate. there's already people being shady to them on your replys," a person added.

Ad

"We didn’t blame other group when Enha got backlash from k&c engenes from having girl back up dancers. We didn’t quote “why this group can have opposite s*x back up dancers but not enha” See the difference? Y’all should complain to sm & not crying here," a fan wrote.

ENHYPEN's bold concept and upcoming 'DESIRE: UNLEASH' album

Enhyphen’s sixth mini album, DESIRE: UNLEASH, is set to release on June 5, 2025, and is expected to set a new standard by exploring dark and intense themes. This album features three main concepts: “MAKE,” “YOU,” and “MINE.”

Ad

Each concept will represent different facets of desire and emotional turmoil. The visuals portray the members in dramatic poses in environments such as thorny areas, locations with heavy fog, and icy regions.

Their striking and theatrical costumes garnered attention for straying significantly from Kpop conventions and blended perfectly with props like chains, ropes, and masks themed around struggle and temptation. This approach was acclaimed for its unique narrative.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This comeback marks their first major release in seven months after following their DARK BLOOD and ROMANCE: UNTOLD eras. The upcoming album will delve deeper into ENHYPEN's evolving universe. It will explore the tension between yearning and restraint.

The group also premiered the teaser for the "MINE" version of their concept. It featured members walking through a thorn-filled forest.

In addition to the album, ENHYPEN is on their Walk the Line world tour, which kicked off in October 2024. The group will perform in major cities across Asia and North America, with their Bangkok concert scheduled for June.

Ad

Fans also expect new dates to be added as the group expands its global reach.

As ENHYPEN prepares for the release of DESIRE: UNLEASH, the conversation surrounding their bold concept highlights the group's willingness to challenge norms in K-pop storytelling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More