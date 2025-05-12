From album timeline to red moon theory: Decoding Enhypen’s DESIRE: UNLEASH Concept Cinema

On Sunday, May 11, ENHYPEN rolls out the Concept Cinema, Desire, for their upcoming sixth mini-album release, Desire: Unleash. The concept film is around nine minutes long and showcases the narrative of vampires, the kinds of vampires, their curses, their disappearing stance in society, and how they aim to get their recognition back.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The concept of vampires is a recurring theme in several ENHYPEN music videos, and the latest concept film portrays a world where the existence of vampires has become a myth rather than a reality, inspired by the aesthetics of 1970s American Gothic. The director of ENHYPEN's concept film, Park Min-soo, thus uses vampires as metaphors to represent desire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He classifies vampires into four categories: those who indulge, those who suppress, and those who are in-between, like showing up to TV interviews, like what was put forth in ENHYPEN's Desire Concept Cinema. Here's what the director explained about the connection between vampires and desire in an interview with The Korean Times:

“This project centers around the complexity of desire. Vampires became the perfect metaphor — not only as beings driven by primal instincts, but also as figures caught between suppression and indulgence. I wanted to present layers. Vampires who critique their own kind. Humor, fear, attraction, contradiction — all colliding through a late-night broadcast lens.”

Ad

On the other hand, ENHYPEN's Desire Concept Cinema also starts with the beginning of Eclipse, which is also known as the Red Moon, a time when vampires experience intense thirst for blood. The following article will unveil more details about the recently released Desire Concept Cinema from ENHYPEN.

Snake symbolism, Eclipse, & more aspects decoded from ENHYPEN's latest Desire Concept Cinema

From the Desire Concept Cinema, we understand that the division of the three kinds of vampires among the ENYPEN members is segregated in the following way: Sunghoo, Jungwon, and Sunoo are those who indulge, and Ni-ki and Heesung are the ones who suppress. Jake and Jay, on the other hand, take the middle ground, and in this case, they go to a TV show to explain the nature of vampires.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

We also see Sunoo indulging in the couple walking into the elevator after him, reassuring that he isn't resisting his desires. On the other hand, we also notice a back and forth between Ni-ki and Heesung, and Jay and Jake. This, however, doesn't happen to the other three members, Sunwoo, Sunghoon, and Jungwon.

This is because of the conflicts they are undergoing. Ni-ki and Heesung, who've been holding on to their desires and resisting urges for a long time, therefore symbolize an inner fight. It's also similar to the case of the vampires in between, like Jay and Jake, who are constantly choosing whether to let go or hold back.

Ad

This symbolism can also be seen through the snake, as worked by both Jake and Ni-ki. While Jake's tie reveals a snake print, Ni-ki's robe has a snake on the back. Since snakes are often known to shed their skins, these characters have two versions of themselves, one that they are willing to showcase, and the other underneath the shed, which is being controlled by desire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The members are preparing for the Red Moon, and while Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Sunoo prepare to take over the world, Ni-ki and Heesung continue to hold back their desire. Soon, as Jay and Jake give their interview at the Jimmy Reed Tonight Live Show, the desire takes over in Jay and Jake.

They kill Jimmy Reed, feed on him, and the entire incident is showcased live on television, leaving people frightened. Jungwon, Sunghoon, and Sunoo also join this incident, and this marks that the middle-ground vampires have chosen to rebel and indulge. This is a form of rebellion for the vampires to create a world where monsters get to live freely and comfortably among humans, as before.

Ad

However, whether they achieve this goal or not is not seen. Only the kickstart of this rebellion is showcased. On the other hand, Ni-ki and Heesung continue to be sealed up in their homes, avoiding and resisting giving in to desire.

Following the release of this concept film, fans and netizens are thrilled to find out more about the ENHYPEN's album concept in the coming days leading up to its release on June 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More