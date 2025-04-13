“HIS NAME IS LEE HEESEUNG!”- Fans react as the ENHYPEN member gains viral fame as “the red hair guy” following group’s Coachella performance

Heeseung of ENHYPEN turned heads at Coachella 2025 with his red-haired look, becoming a standout not just among fans, but also local festival-goers. The vibrant shade, arguably the reddest he’s ever sported, sparked chaos online, especially on X, where non-fans were seen gushing over "the red-haired guy" and his stage presence.

Ad

ENHYPEN performed at the festival on April 12, becoming only the third K-pop boy group in history to do so, marking a major milestone in their career. While this isn’t Heeseung’s first time experimenting with red hair, his stage presence, along with the recent look, made a strong impression on a global audience.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

ENGENEs are celebrating the recognition their beloved star is receiving on such a massive stage, proud to see him gaining appreciation from new fans around the world. Some of the reactions from these non-fans praising are as follows:

“WHO IS THE RED HEAD MEMBER WITH ENHYPEN MY GOD,” a non-fan exclaimed.

“The Enhypen member with the red hair is so talented and cool,” a person commented.

Ad

“First time watching this group and this guy really caught my attention. their songs were intense so i was shocked to see the energy up until the end. he's a true performer,” a non-fan wrote.

This tweet trend did not end at a few and kept going for a long time with new locals commenting without stoppage,

“DEVOURED OMG..I NEED TO KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT THEM ESPECIALLY THE MEMBER WITH THE RED HAIR AHHHHH,” a local expressed enthusiastically.

Ad

“The red haired (heeseung) is so so so talented, i'm not a fan of enhypen but he caught my attention,” an X user commented.

“WHO THE RED HAIR GUY FROM ‘ENHYPEN’ GUYS I NEED TO NOW RIGHT NOW!!!!!” a non-fan expressed interest in knowing about Heeseung.

Heeseung's red hair color at Coachella 2025 causes a stir worldwide

Heeseung of ENHYPEN debuted a bright red hair color on April 5, catching fans’ attention as the group arrived in the U.S. ahead of their Coachella 2025 performance. Even then, fans had predicted that his bold look would make waves at the festival, which has now come true.

Ad

At Coachella, the oldest ENHYPEN member stood out, dressed in a half-sleeved denim-leather jacket over a white t-shirt, paired with loose denim pants and accessorized with gold chains and rings.

His red hair had become the focal point and didn't go unnoticed by the ENHYPEN members either. During their Weverse Live after the event, leader Jungwon pointed out just how red Heeseung’s hair really was, prompting Sunghoon to joke that it must have looked like “dripping blood” when he sweats.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Heeseung himself shared that maintaining the intense color had been a challenging task as he even had to limit his shampoo usage to preserve the color.

Other members also caught attention, with fans online tagging Jungwon as “the blonde-haired guy” and Ni-ki as “the silver-haired guy.” ENHYPEN’s performance at Coachella also earned them the title of the most viewed K-pop act of all time on the prestigious Sahara Stage.

To top it all off, during the same Weverse Live, the group officially announced their comeback for June 5, 2025. With such a commanding stage and a thrilling announcement, April 12 became an iconic and proud day for ENGENEs around the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More