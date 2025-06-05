"This is so precious"- Fans swoon over BTS' new merchandise for FESTA 2025

On June 4, BTS released the new merchandise for the ongoing FESTA 2025 through the official @BTS_jp_official X account, making the fandom excited. The products introduced for the anniversary are listed below:
- Water Ball
- Water Carabiner
- Bracelet
- Official Light Stick Strap
- 2-way Clock
- S/S T-SHIRT (S/M/L/XL)
- Ball Cap
- Cooler Pouch
- Tumbler
- Mess Cross Bag
The pre-order for the goods would begin on June 5, 2025, at 18:00 Korean Standard Time (KST). It is worth noting that the products were limited in number. They could be purchased from the BTS Weverse shop.
Subsequently, the description of the merchandise Waterball went viral among the fandom, which stated:
"The TIME RING encircling the charm symbolizes 'eternity,' the timeless bond shared by BTS and ARMY. The main charm at the center resembles a clock, featuring the artist's logo and the number '12' (their anniversary). A whale, a smeraldo, a butterfly, and other elements circle the clock, each a unique symbol representing the bond between BTS and Army."
Netizens expressed their enthusiasm about getting their hands on the new products. They were in love with the merchandise's design, and an X user tweeted:
"this is so precious."
The fandom mentioned that the merchandise was so pretty, they were confused about which product to purchase.
"everything is so pretty, how do you expect me to choose one???,"- a fan reacted.
"All items look so precious -made with love," a fan commented.
"First and foremost, the tote bag and the shirt!!" a fan mentioned.
Internet users also complained that the products were not available in purple.
"It's not purpling- BUT I'd still get it anyways because it's bts merch anyways AND also I have yet to get merch," a user reacted.
"It's cute and all but where's the purple??? That's not the official color anymore?" a user shared.
"Omg it's so much pretty," a user mentioned.
More about the recent activities of BTS members
Kim Namjoon released the second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, 2024, through BigHit Music. It featured eleven tracks, including Right People, Wrong Place, Nuts, Out of Love, Domodachi (featuring Little Simz), (Interlude with Domi and JD Beck), Groin, Heaven, Lost!, Around the World in a Day (featuring Moses Sumney), Credit Roll, and Come Back to Me.
Kim Taehyung dropped Winter Ahead (feat. Park Hyo-shin) and White Christmas on November 29 and December 6, 2024. Jeon Jungkook and Park Jimin were featured in the travel variety program Are You Sure?!. The show is available to stream on Disney+.
Jin released his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time through BigHit Music.
Meanwhile, j-hope is set to release his third digital single, Killin' It Girl, on June 13, 2025, through BigHit Music.