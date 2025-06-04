On June 3, 2025, multiple netizens shared videos showcasing taxi shelters around the HYBE building, displaying BTS' V's advertisement in anticipation of his much-awaited military discharge. The ads were placed at the bus stop in proximity to the northern end of Hangang Bridge LG U+, Central Lane 03001.

For those unversed, the artist would reportedly complete his duty on June 10, 2025.

BTS' V enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. Following the completion of five weeks of basic training, he underwent three weeks of additional training and was admitted to the Army General Administration School.

Subsequently, he was deployed to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps on February 8, 2024.

The videos, showcasing South Korea celebrating the return of BTS' V with enthusiasm and glamor, circulated on social media.

It went viral among the fandom. They mentioned excitedly that Kim Taehyung deserved all the love, and an X user tweeted:

"Thank you to team and thank you to the person who has taken the video. Taehyung deserves all the love."

Internet users expressed their willingness to reach South Korea:

"OMG led banners and busses for taehyung everywhere,"- a fan reacted.

"i want to be there, everything is incredibly beautiful & perfect,"- a fan shared.

"thought of taehyung getting shy and smiling ear to ear when he sees his face all over korea and hybe makes me giggle a lot,"- a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned they were eagerly anticipating the return of V:

"I wanna go to Seoul,"- a user reacted.

"With great exhilaration & expectation, we await for TAEHYUNG ‘s arrival , after completing his Military Service," a user mentioned.

"The waiting is excruciating and at the same time exciting. We are waiting impatiently for you Kim Taehyung. Hope all is well with you,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' V

The Love Me Again singer dropped his collaborative jazz track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. It was released through BigHit Music.

The song was accompanied by two music videos uploaded on HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, BTS' V went on to release the rendition of Bing Crosby's White Christmas. It was unveiled on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records.

Previously, he dropped his debut solo album, Layover, on September 8, 2023, featuring Slow Dancing as the title track.

BTS is expected to reunite as a group in 2025.

