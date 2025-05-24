"Our talented man": Fans react as BTS' SUGA makes history as the first and only Asian male rapper with multiple songs above 400M streams on Spotify

On Saturday, May 24, it was revealed that BTS' SUGA is the first and only Asian male rapper to have more than one song with over 400 million streams on Spotify. The idol's two solo tracks, Haegum and Daechwita, have now each surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. Haegum had already crossed the 400 million streams earlier, while Daechwita surpassed the milestone as of May 24.

This recent addition marks a monumental achievement in the idol's solo career. Following the news regarding the idol's latest record, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the same and celebrated the record with great enthusiasm. They also expressed pride in the recognition and exposure his solo tracks have been receiving.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Our talented man."

"Yes!!! The Queen deserves more but we’ll definitely get there eventually!" added another fan

"Our eternal queen Daechwita finally 400m" commented a netizen

Many more fans and netizens joined in celebrating BTS' SUGA's latest achievement as a solo artist.

"I just love how we're reaching all of our goals one by one" stated a fan

"That's our king" added an X user

"Thee Best MUSICIAN for a reason." said a netizen

"He's the king, he's the boss! Both self-written & self-produced solo songs!" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' SUGA and his recent solo activities

Min Yoon-gi, professionally known as BTS' SUGA, is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, now rebranded as HYBE Labels. He stands as a member of the Rap Line, which also includes fellow members j-hope and RM.

Apart from his activities as a BTS member, he established a solo career. He rolled out his first mixtape album, Agust D, which features the title track under the same name as the album. In 2022, he followed it up with another mixtape album, called D-2, which held the song, Daechwita, as its title track. However, the idol's official solo debut was in April 2023, with the release of D-DAY.

The album featured Haegum as its lead single and stood as the final installment of his trilogy album series. Soon after the release of the album, he launched his first solo world tour, SUGA Agust D World Tour, which ran from April 2023 and August 2023. The tour held stops in countries such as Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea.

Additionally, he also released a documentary called SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY, which showcased the idol's creation and inspirations behind the album D-DAY. In the documentary, he is seen travelling to various cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and more, as he searches for inspiration for the album. In September 2023, he enlisted in the military as a public service worker.

Since his military enlistment, the idol's public updates and releases have been minimal. However, the idol is scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025. Many fans and netizens are looking forward to his return from the military along with BTS' much-awaited reunion.

