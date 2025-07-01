“BTS IS BACK” — Fans emotional as the boy group reunites for first OT7 live in 3 years, reportedly confirming album release in Spring 2026

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the BTS members kickstarted a livestream including all seven members of the K-pop boy group. Since this is the first time the members have done a Weverse livestream together in the last three years, fans and netizens rushed in to see what the updates from the group were.

While the members were largely focused on getting back in touch with ARMYs and uncovering stories of what they've been up to since their military discharge, they also made an exciting announcement. The members stated that they would be starting to work on music as a group from this month.

Therefore, the album they're focusing on creating is expected to be released in the Spring of 2026. As fans continued celebrating this announcement, they were also provided with a possible spoiler. While they were making the announcement, the members kept repeating the phrase "three letters".

Fans, therefore, speculated that something related to the group's comeback would revolve around three letters. Regardless, fans were excited to see all the members together in a livestream after three years. One user wrote on X:

"BTS IS BACK"

γ⁷ 𝖎𝖆⁠･𝖋𝖔𝖗 𝖊𝖝𝖆𝖒･ @sevenjocks7 LINK BTS IS BACK

Many others shared happiness over the group's Weverse live and the update about their album.

"almost a year to prepare for a new album that’s how you know real music is coming," said a fan on X.

"It’s actually happening BTS is back," added another fan.

"i will become so annoying next spring," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their excitement over the official announcement of BTS' comeback.

"saving the music industry," stated a fan.

"WE ARE HEALING ITS BEEN A ROUGH 3 YEARS FOR ME DAWG," added an X user.

"FATHERS ARE COMING BACK," said a netizen.

All you need to know about BTS members' recent solo activities

Following the announcement of their group hiatus in 2022, due to the members' mandatory military service, all the members embarked on their solo careers one by one. The first member to make his official solo debut was j-hope, with his album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022.

In October 2022, Jin made his solo debut with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. While Jin enlisted in the military for his service in December of the same year, j-hope entered the military in April 2023. On the other hand, in December 2022, RM also made his solo debut with the release of his first album, Indigo.

Jimin's solo debut was in March 2023 with the release of his album, FACE. SUGA followed it up by releasing D-Day, the last album of his mixtape trilogy, in April 2023. SUGA also rolled out a solo world tour, SUGA Agust D Tour, which was conducted between April and August 2023.

BTS' maknae, Jungkook, also dropped his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023, and soon followed up with another collaborative release titled 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023. This same month, SUGA enlisted as a public service worker, and Taehyung made his solo debut with the release of his first solo album, Layover.

Around November 2023, Jungkook dropped his full-length solo album, GOLDEN. Following the same, all four remaining BTS members, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, and RM, enlisted on subsequent days in December 2023. Regardless, Jimin and RM rolled out their second albums in 2024, which were pre-recorded: MUSE and Right Place, Wrong Person, respectively.

Jin was discharged back in June 2024, and. j-hope in October of the same year. After their return, Jin released two albums, Happy and Echo, and j-hope put forth various singles such as LV BAG and Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, MONA LISA, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla, etc. He also conducted a solo world tour called HOPE ON THE STAGE between February and June 2025.

All the BTS members have now returned from their mandatory military service as of June 21, 2025.

