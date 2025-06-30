“This is so wholesome” — Fans react as BTS’ j-hope’s visits former military camp, celebrates discharge of comrade with ‘Killin’ It Girl’ pose

BTS’ j-hope was recently spotted at the military discharge ceremony of one of his fellow comrades from the 36th Division Baekho Training Center, where he had also served. On June 30, 2025, he paid a visit to the training center, where his entire former unit was present to celebrate the occasion.

One of the memorable moments from the visit came when the group gathered to click a photo together, striking the signature dance pose from j-hope’s latest song, Killin’ It Girl. The pose, which has become iconic since the track’s release earlier this month, was his unit’s way of celebrating his return to music and showing support for his post-military comeback.

Fans were moved by the gesture, calling it a touching sign of camaraderie between them. Many appreciated how the soldiers made sure that j-hope felt welcomed and valued, even though he had already completed his own service.

"this is so wholesome," wrote one fan.

Others also praised j-hope for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the event. His visit not only celebrated his friend’s discharge but also gave fans a glimpse into the strong bonds he formed during his time in the military.

"Look at the soliders all smiling and making 'Killin It Girl" pose with hobi! He is so loved!" a fan wrote.

"The superstar senior," another fan commented.

"He loves his military brothers," said another fan.

Others also commented on the heartfelt reunion.

"hobi visiting Baekho Training Center today and being so welcomed by his military friends," a fan shared.

"Just like our sunshine. He doesn't forget the friends he left behind. As he sings ' Equal Sign' you and I=," a fan said, referencing the idol's lyrics.

"How nice, even though he's now back as a celebrity, the affection he felt wasn't just because he wanted to pretend to get along with them, but rather it was real and that shows that Hobi truly loves them," another fan expressed.

BTS’ j-hope reflects on his military life

BTS’ j-hope was officially discharged from his mandatory military service on October 17, 2024. Since then, he has returned to the entertainment world in full capacity, successfully completing his solo world tour, marking a powerful post-military comeback.

Shortly after his discharge, in December 2024, j-hope sat down for an open-hearted interview with Weverse Magazine. In the interview, he candidly spoke about his experience in the military, describing it as a path of self-discovery, independence, and personal growth. For someone who had spent years in the spotlight, the military offered him a chance to step back and see life from a very different perspective.

“Nobody enters the military lightheartedly. It’s a tough, challenging journey, and at times psychologically demanding. But I felt like integrating into that society as Jeong Hoseok would make me into more of an adult, and that the personal development would act as a good steppingstone for me,” he said.

He was discharged with the rank of sergeant. Speaking about his time at the base, he mentioned how the structured hierarchy of his unit shaped his interactions.

“The hierarchy was really strict in my unit, so I still addressed the soldiers who were younger than me Sergeant and “Assistant Drill Sergeant, sir.” I tried my best to fulfill the role assigned to me and give it my all,” he said.

With all members of BTS now discharged from their mandatory military service, the boy group is set to officially reunite in March 2026.

