“That’s my family”- Fans emotional as j-hope reveals BTS members reunited at HOTS finale to honor debut anniversary after discharge

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope appeared on MBC Idol Radio hosted by Bae Chul-soo, at 7 pm KST. During the interview, he discussed several topics, including his solo career, the return of the BTS members, the group's possible comeback, and many more.

At one point, he also explained the idea behind his HOPE ON THE STAGE World Tour's final concert and added that his fellow group members helped him organize it. Since the finale also fell on the same day as BTS's debut anniversary, June 13, the members suggested that they would also like to perform on stage with j-hope for the occasion.

Therefore, members Jungkook and Jin took to the stage along with j-hope to perform on June 13. The idol added that although not all the members joined the stage, they helped in other ways, such as decorating the stage.

"June 13th is BTS' debut day, so they performed on that day. At that time, the members were the first to willingly say that they wanted to perform on stage with me again, and I was so grateful. We decorated the stage together again, and the other members also came to dinner and held another performance like this. I was so grateful," he stated during the interview.

When this piece of information landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over the group members' friendship with one another. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"that's my family," a fan wrote on X.

"everyday my love for them keeps growing," said a fan on X.

"their bond is unreachable," added antother fan.

"omg i am crying they’re so sweet," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens discussed how they love the relationship between the BTS members.

"the members personally asked him to perform on Festa day, oh my tannies," stated a fan.

"Giving away their solo stage like literally no jealousy/competition between them and this isn’t the 1st time member giving away their solo stage to other members like they always say yes because they know that army will always celebrate the seven of them wherever they are," added an X user.

"im crying this is a FAMILY," said a netizen.

"That was the truly bestest surprise & bestest anniversary gift for us thank you so much," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope's recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from the military service in October 2024, BTS' j-hope soon began to resume his idol activities. His initial schedules included throwing the first pitch at the second game of the 2024 Korean Game Series and attending the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Flagship in Seoul.

As he continued to limit activities to radio show appearances and Weverse activities, the idol kicked off a strong start in January 2025 with the announcement of his first world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour started on February 28 and concluded on June 14, 2025. Throughout the tour, the idol organized concerts in various cities across the globe, such as Brooklyn, London, Osaka, Macau, Bangkok, and more.

On the other hand, January 2025 also saw the beginning of BTS' j-hope's solo music release. Some of the tracks he released in the previous months are LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel, and MONA LISA. Most recently, he put forth his latest single, Killin' It Girl feat. GloRilla, on June 13.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to more exciting releases and schedules regarding BTS' j-hope's solo career.

