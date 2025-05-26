"I hope he don't suffer much"— Fans heartbroken as BTS' j-hope and sister Jiwoo share emotional updates on their dog Mickey's worsening health

On May 26, 2025, BTS’ j-hope and his sister Jiwoo gave fans an emotional update about their longtime family pet, Mickey. The Shih Tzu, who has been part of the Jung family for over a decade, is facing serious health struggles due to age-related complications.

j-hope briefly mentioned Mickey’s condition during a recent Weverse live session following his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. When fans asked about the dog, j-hope shared that Mickey hasn’t been doing well lately and expressed his wish for Mickey to live a long, healthy life.

"Mickey should stay healthy... Lately, his bronchial condition has gotten a lot worse..... Mickey, stay healthy. Let's live a long, long life together," he said.

Jiwoo, who lives with Mickey and cares for him daily, later took to Instagram to share a more detailed update. She wrote that Mickey's lungs are in very poor condition and that the family is emotionally preparing for what may come. Her heartfelt note, accompanied by a recent photo of Mickey, described the difficulty of watching him grow weaker. As translated by an X user, @uarmyvibe, she wrote,

"My baby forever... There have been several critical moments since last year, but our Big Chu has endured them well . Still, our Mickey has become so much smaller now... I feel like we need to be prepared in our hearts. His lungs are already in very poor condition, so our family is simply hoping that Mickey suffers as little as possible... and we're doing our best, wishing that he can spend the time he has left in peace."

Fans who have followed j-hope’s journey since the early BTS days know how cherished Mickey has always been. Although he rarely appeared alongside j-hope, the affection between them was evident in the occasional pictures and videos. An X user, @park07k, wrote,

"both hobi n his sister shared that mickey isn't healthy these days, and that they're kind of preparing themselves... how i wish the pups lived as long as us humans, my heart aches at the thought i hope he don't suffer much."

Following the update, fans flooded social media with supportive messages, wishing strength for Mickey, j-hope, and the family during this difficult time.

"Mickey, We Love you, And we'll always love you, Stay strong dear baby. We pray for better of our lovely pup, Can't lose another baby," a fan commented.

"Stay strong Mickey. YOU ARE A BRAVE FIGHTER WHO ENDURED SO MUCH AND LIVING HAPPILY. HOPE YOU OVERCOME THIS TOO. LIVE LONG AND HEALTHILY MICKEY WE LOVE YOU," an X user wrote.

"Wish Micky to be happy and healthy.. he's so precious little baby. Wish he spend as much time with Hobi poor child deserves all the love. Praying for my baby," another person remarked.

"hobi said mickey isn’t very healthy these days. get well soon precious little one," a netizen added.

Others also joined in praying for pets to have a longer life, as they shared in the pain of losing a pet.

"I wish our pups lived as long as we do," an X user wrote.

"Yeah, what’s important is to keep Mickey comfortable. Hug him more, kiss him more, carry him in your arms more, talk to him more. Just basically hold him close to your hearts. He feels all the love you have for him. Our 17 1/2 year old puppy just crossed the rainbow bridge a week ago," another person said.

"I wish dogs could live forever. Poor baby, I hope he goes peacefully and without much pain," a fan added.

More on BTS members' love for their pets, Mickey’s past health struggles, and j-hope’s tour finale

This isn't the first time fans have witnessed the emotional connection between BTS members and their pets. In the past, j-hope has shared several moments featuring Mickey, often highlighting his love for the little dog. Jiwoo had also previously revealed that Mickey underwent surgery in 2022 for glaucoma, receiving prosthetic eyes after losing his vision.

She shared how painful it was for the family to see him in pain. They decided to go ahead with the surgery to relieve his suffering. Despite the challenges, Mickey adapted well and continued to live peacefully with their family.

Mickey was adopted over 12 years ago after being left behind at a gas station with a note. Since then, he has been lovingly raised by the Jung family. Jiwoo has often documented his journey, and her recent update left many fans feeling deeply emotional, especially following the recent losses of RM’s dog Moni in 2023 and V’s dog Yeontan in 2024.

Meanwhile, j-hope is in the final stretch of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. He has completed performances in nearly 15 cities and delivered 31 shows worldwide. j-hope is now preparing for the final encore concerts at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Seoul on June 13 and 14. These dates are particularly significant as they coincide with BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

For fans who can’t attend in person, BigHit Music will provide an online livestream of the final shows, ensuring ARMYs across the globe can be part of the moment.

