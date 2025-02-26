"Jung siblings are real angels"— Fans praise BTS' j-hope's sister Jung Ji-woo for donating 50 million won worth of eyeglasses to low-income families

Jung Ji-woo, the older sister of BTS' j-hope and an entrepreneur, has earned admiration for her latest act of generosity. On February 26, 2025, she announced that her fashion and eyewear brand AJ Look had donated eyeglasses worth 50 million won to help low-income families struggling with issues related to vision.

The donation was made through LoveSeed. It is an organization that supports underprivileged communities. It also provides vision care and necessary eyewear to children, the elderly, and other people with disabilities who cannot afford them.

In her Instagram post, Ji-woo expressed her happiness in fulfilling a promise she made to herself to give back to society. She shared her belief that a clearer vision leads to a brighter world and hoped that her contribution would positively impact those in need.

Fans were touched by Ji-woo's heartfelt gesture and praised her and her younger brother, j-hope, who is widely known for his philanthropy. An X user, @uarmyvibe, wrote,

"wow...Jiwoo donated eye glasses worth 50 Million Won to help low-income families who cannot afford glasses due to financial difficulties. Jung siblings are real angels!"

Others also joined in to admire the siblings for their generosity.

"Just like hobi, jiwoo has been supporting people in need consistently. She donated feminine hygiene products to single-parent families before, and recently donated eye glasses to low income families. The kindness runs in the family," an X user wrote.

"as someone who's wearing glasses for almost 10 years, i really know the struggle so this melts my heart she's an angel," a fan commented.

"People who rich right," another person added.

"they have such a big heart really," an X user commented.

Netizens went on to label the family as "beautiful inside out" and praised the siblings for their kind acts.

"Jung Family are Angels. Beautiful people inside and out," a fan added.

"As a graduate of Refractive Optometry, I’m really, really happy to see this news. Even in Indo, there are still soooo many kids or people whose eyes have refractive issues but don’t wear glasses because they can’t afford them or because access to eye exams is just too far away," an X user mentioned.

More about Ji-woo, her brands, and j-hope's recent contributions

Jung Ji-woo is not just known as j-hope’s sister; she has built a career as an entrepreneur, influencer, and businesswoman. She is the CEO of multiple brands, including AJ Look, the online shopping platform MEJIWOO (which was recently rebranded as JEONGJIWOO), the eyewear brand Fun The Mental, and the skincare brand Neaf Neaf.

Jung Ji-woo's influence extends beyond the business world, as she has also gained recognition as a model and content creator, amassing millions of followers across social media. Ji-woo even appeared on Netflix’s The Influencer, a reality show featuring South Korea’s top influencers.

Meanwhile, j-hope has remained active since his military discharge in October 2024. His recent donation of 200 million KRW to Seoul Asan Medical Center was another example of his ongoing commitment to charitable work. Over the years, he has contributed to various causes, including disaster relief and medical aid.

His previous donations include 100 million won to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association and another 100 million won to the same children’s hospital in 2022.

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper and dancer is set to kick off his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, on February 28, 2025.

