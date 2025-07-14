"Beyoncé was NOT ready for that level of PDA on stage" — Internet reacts to Jay-Z kissing his wife on stage during the Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta

Beyoncé surprised fans when she brought out her husband, Jay-Z, for the third night of her "Cowboy Carter Tour" at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 13, 2025. For the uninitiated, the Diva singer is currently in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of her stadium tour, and is set to end her four-show run in the city on July 14.

According to videos posted on social media, Beyoncé and Jay-Z took the stage Sunday night for a joint performance of their hit Crazy in Love, from her 2003 debut album, Dangerously in Love. The star couple finished the performance by sharing a kiss on stage.

The couple's onstage PDA moment was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user commenting:

Habibi @habibixyz_sol LINK Jay-Z really said, “Let’s give ‘em a show, habibi.” Beyoncé was NOT ready for that level of PDA on stage

Several fans cheered for the couple's cute moment, noting that the kiss "sealed the moment."

"They kissed, and suddenly everyone's relationship felt like a situationship," one person tweeted.

"A kiss for the culture—Queen & King vibes only!" another person exclaimed.

"IM CRYINGG THIS WAS INCREDIBLE," someone else commented.

"Love, legacy, and pure royalty—that kiss sealed the moment!" another user added.

However, others seemed unenthusiastic about the PDA, claiming no one wanted to see it.

"No one wants to see that," one person wrote.

"Ew, imagine paying good money to see an artist and seeing this," another person added.

"Girl keeps yo man to urself... Nobody wants to see this," someone else tweeted.

"I would want a refund if Jay Z came out," another user posted.

Beyoncé brought out Jay-Z during her show in Paris

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has brought Jay-Z out during her "Cowboy Carter Tour" shows. The Empire State of Mind rapper joined his wife on stage for the final performance of her three-show run in Paris on June 22, 2025.

The couple performed their joint hits like Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love. Afterward, Jay-Z took the stage for a solo performance of N***as in Paris , his song with Kanye West from their 2011 joint album, Watch the Throne.

Jay-Z isn't the only family member to join Beyoncé on stage during her ongoing tour. The couple's daughters, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and 8-year-old Rumi, are featured in every show.

While Rumi appears during her mother's performance of Protector, her older sister is a regular throughout the entire show, dancing to songs such as Texas Hold 'Em and America Has A Problem. However, Blue Ivy's standout moment comes during her dance routine in Deja Vu, where she recreates her mom's famous choreography.

During the first "Cowboy Carter Tour" show in Atlanta on July 10, Blue Ivy and Rumi also performed the viral Whim Whamiee dance move, a popular social media trend. That was not the only change people noticed in Beyoncé's Atlanta shows. One major change in the set included a huge golden horse that she used as a prop to fly around the stage during her performance of 16 Carriages.

According to Billboard, the horse is likely a replacement for the red car Beyoncé originally used during 16 Carriages. However, during her June 28 performance in Houston, the car experienced a "technical mishap" that caused it to tilt to one side while flying across the venue with her. The malfunction caused her to stop the performance mid-song, and she resumed the show after safely returning to the stage.

In other news, Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour" will conclude with a two-day show in Paradise, Nevada, on July 25 and 26, 2025.

