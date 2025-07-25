Did George Strait say he'll resign from the CMA Board if Beyoncé becomes a member? Viral claim debunked 

A rumor surfaced online recently that Texas-based country music singer George Strait reportedly said that he would resign from the Country Music Association (CMA) Board if Beyoncé was named as a member. The claim first emerged on Facebook on July 24, 2025, and was uploaded by America’s Last Line of Defense in a post captioned: “King George always plays it Strait.”

It was accompanied by an image of the artist and additional text which read:

“George Strait says he’ll resign from the Country Music Association Board of Directors if the organization accepts Beyoncé as a member. ‘I can’t sit back and watch the genre I love turn to crap.’ Beyoncé is on this year’s ballot for consideration…”

The text further mentioned that Taylor Swift was reportedly sponsoring Beyoncé. The post featured another alleged quote from George Strait, seemingly about the Lover singer, which stated:

“There’s another one who wouldn’t know country if it jumped up and bit her in the trashy stage outfit.”

The Facebook post amassed thousands of views and likes. However, the now-viral claim is fake. George Strait has not officially or publicly made any such remark about Beyoncé or Taylor Swift.

Additionally, the America’s Last Line of Defense page is known for its satirical content, as mentioned in its bio on Facebook.

“The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real,” it reads.

Thus, the rumor can be debunked. None of the artists mentioned in the post have reacted to it, as of writing.

George Strait did not threaten to resign from the CMA Board if Beyoncé joins

Apart from the now-viral post, America’s Last Line of Defense also shared a reel with the same details where George Strait appeared to be speaking, but his voice was muted. Instead, the tune of Dhruv Goel’s track, Evidence, played in the background.

The reel can also be refuted as false and fabricated, as it lacks a factual basis and substantial evidence to back the claims. Moreover, the reel's concluding tagline is “Nothing on this page is real,” further proving that every content uploaded by America’s Last Line of Defense is misleading and should not be trusted.

Notably, the page is also affiliated with dunning-kruger-times.com, a website noted for gossip and parodical content.

This is not the first time a fake rumor has surfaced about George Strait and Beyoncé. In April 2024, viral Facebook posts, including one shared by America’s Last Line of Defense, falsely claimed that the Troubadour singer wasn’t impressed with Queen Bey’s country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, which was released in March of last year.

“Nashville legend George Strait weighs in on Beyoncé. ‘Playing dress-up don’t make you country,’” America’s Last Line of Defense headlined its post.

The caption also mentioned:

“‘I listened to it for as long as I could,’ Strait told us in an exclusive interview, ‘The best part about it was when it ended.’ Strait says he'll fight against the album receiving nominations at any country awards show.”

According to Yahoo!’s May 2024 report on the same, the post also had Strait call out country singer Darius Rucker. There was a fake statement from his PR representative, who claimed that the King of Country Music “mean[t] well” and his opinion about Queen Bey probably didn't have "much to do with skin color.”

However, the rumor was soon dismissed by a spokesperson for Strait, who told The Dispatch Fact Check website that it was “fake” and originated via a satire page.

Notably, in February 2025, after Beyoncé won multiple Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter, including Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group, a similar rumor emerged once again on Facebook. Posts on the social media platform claimed that George Strait dissed Queen Bey’s Grammy wins.

In fact, many false quotes were attributed to the now-73-year-old country legend. At the time, the Saving Country Music website debunked the claim. Other artists and organizations, including Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, were also involved in similar rumors regarding the Texas Hold ‘Em singer, which have since been dismissed.

