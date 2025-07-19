Scooter Braun dismisses claims that Taylor Swift's ‘Vigilante Sh*t’ is about him

Former music manager Scooter Braun recently opened up on his feud with Taylor Swift. He addressed their interactions and also addressed whether her song Vigilante Sh*t is about him.

Braun and Swift have been at odds since around 2019, when the former acquired Swift's masters for Big Machine Records. The singer accused Braun of manipulation and bullying in a 2019 Tumblr post. Many fans believe that she has also written multiple songs to take a dig at Braun, including the 2022 hit, Vigilante Sh*t.

In an interview with Danielle Robay on her Question Everything podcast on July 17, Braun was asked if that song is about him. He answered (h/t Billboard):

“No, ’cause I talk to Yael [Cohen] every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends. Me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff — we don’t even call each other ‘ex.’ That’s like my partner. That’s the mother of my children. That is my family for life. So no, I never thought that was about us. Great strategy move, but nah.”

Scooter Braun was notably married to Yael Cohen before filing for divorce in 2021. A line from Taylor Swift's Vigilante Sh*t stated, “Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife,” leading to fans making the speculative connection between the two.

Scooter Braun opens up on his controversy with Taylor Swift regarding her masters

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image via Getty)

Braun has now given up on music management, but in 2019, he acquired Taylor Swift's catalog for Big Machine Records. He then sold it to Shamrock Holdings in 2020.

However, as per Billboard, Swift claimed that Braun “would never even quote my team a price.” He wanted the singer to sign an NDA first, which she refused. Opening up about the incident in the aforementioned interview, the former manager said:

“The only thing I didn’t appreciate is it was so public without an understanding of what was actually going on. When Taylor says that she wasn’t offered the masters, the reason I was under NDA was because we were in negotiations to sell it back to her. I just choose to believe her that maybe [her team] didn’t tell her.”

He added:

“When [Swift] turned it down, we ended up selling it to someone else, because she didn’t want us to have it. We did very well in that sale, because we bought it at a really great price, and the value of the masters went up.”

Eventually, Swift re-recorded four of her first six albums in a series called Taylor's Version. She toured with them across the world, calling it the Eras Tour, which became one of the most successful tours in history. The tour also brought in massive revenue, helping Swift purchase her masters from Shamrock Holdings in May 2025.

Regardless, Swift has spoken often about Braun and also accused him of acquiring her masters for "nefarious reasons." Braun, notably, also represented Justin Bieber and Kanye West, who have had clashes with Swift in the past. Bieber and Braun recently had a multi-million-dollar separation.

